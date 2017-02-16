Edition:
Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS)

ASPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,182.55INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.40 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs1,174.15
Open
Rs1,175.00
Day's High
Rs1,191.20
Day's Low
Rs1,175.00
Volume
729,977
Avg. Vol
779,314
52-wk High
Rs1,262.00
52-wk Low
Rs851.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter SP agreement with Causeway Paints Lanka
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Asian Paints Ltd : Says Berger International Singapore, has entered into a share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Causeway Paints Lanka .Share purchase agreement with for acquisition of 100% stake in CPLPL in an all cash deal.  Full Article

Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Asian Paints Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.53 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 40.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 5.14 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 4.66 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 37.03 billion rupees .  Full Article

Asian Paints March-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Asian Paints Ltd : March-quarter consol PAT 4.09 billion rupees . Says March-quarter consol net sales 39.19 billion rupees versus 34.90 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 4.30 billion rupees . recommended final dividend of INR 5.30 per share . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .  Full Article

Asian Paints Ltd News

Indian shares recover; broader sentiment cautious amid North Korea worries

Sept 5 Indian shares recovered from the previous session's fall to trade slightly higher on Tuesday, as investors bought into battered financials such as HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, but broader sentiment was cautious amid lingering concerns about the escalating North Korea crisis.

Earnings vs. Estimates

