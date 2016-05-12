Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)

Alacer Gold Corp : Qtrly gold production of 31,926 ounces and attributable gold production 1 of 25,541 ounces . Gold production is expected to increase in second half of year . Alacer gold announces first quarter 2016 operating & financial results . Q1 earnings per share $0.01 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.