Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)
ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
123.75INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs126.00
Open
Rs125.80
Day's High
Rs126.55
Day's Low
Rs123.25
Volume
150,079
Avg. Vol
252,997
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Astra Micro Wave Products posts June-qtr net loss
Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd
Astra Microwave Products Ltd enters into memorandum of understanding to form 50:50 joint venture company
Astra Microwave Products Ltd:Says that it has entered into memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a 50:50 joint venture company with M/s. Unique Broadband Systems Ltd., Canada.Says joint venture company is formed to do business in the areas of UHF broadcasting, satellite up linking and medical imaging products for Indian and other regional markets specially South Asia and Russian Federation. Full Article