Edition:
United Kingdom

Assystem SA (ASY.PA)

ASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.57EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€33.68
Open
€33.55
Day's High
€33.69
Day's Low
€33.43
Volume
5,561
Avg. Vol
12,695
52-wk High
€37.67
52-wk Low
€25.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Assystem ‍announces terms of its proposed share buyback offer​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ASSYSTEM SA ::‍ANNOUNCES TERMS OF ITS PROPOSED SHARE BUYBACK OFFER​.WOULD PROPOSE A SHARE BUYBACK OFFER BASED ON A PURCHASE PRICE OF €37.50 PER SHARE‍​.‍OFFER TO INVOLVE A MAXIMUM OF 6 MILLION SHARES​.‍TO FILE PROPOSED OFFER WITH FRENCH SECURITIES REGULATOR ON 17 OCT 2017​.‍OFFER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO RUN FROM 24 NOV 2017 TO 14 DEC 2017 SUBJECT TO CHANGE​.  Full Article

Assystem announces the repurchase of 50.88 pct of its ODIRNANE
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Assystem SA : Assystem announces the repurchase of 50.88 pct of its ODIRNANE for a unit price of 34.50 euros ($38.70) (including accrued interest) . Settlement and delivery of ODIRNANE so repurchased is expected on September, 30 2016 .Repurchase via a reverse bookbuilding process.  Full Article

Assystem H1 revenue up at 480.3 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Assystem SA : H1 revenue 480.3 million euros ($531.93 million) versus 447.2 million euros year ago .Revising upwards its FY 2016 organic growth target at constant exchange rates to over 5 pct (compared with previous target of over 3.5 pct).  Full Article

Assystem acquires 100% of Onyx Promavi
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Assystem SA :Through energy & infrastructure division, has acquired 100 pct of Onyx Promavi.  Full Article

Assystem and Dassault Systemes partner in nuclear engineering sector
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Dassault Systemes SA : Assystem and Dassault Systemes have extended their collaboration to the nuclear engineering sector .Collaboration aims to improve management and industrial performance of complex engineering projects by using digital technologies.  Full Article

MOMENTUM JV wins 174 mln euro contract
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Assystem SA : MOMENTUM joint venture wins 174 million euro ($192.4 million) ITER contract . Momentum JV, comprising Amec Foster Wheeler , Assystem and Kepco E&C <052690.KS>, named construction management-as-agent contractor on unique international project .10-Year has an option for a three-year extension.  Full Article

Assystem acquires 51 pctinterest in Turkish company Envy
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Assystem SA :Announces acquisition of a 51 pct interest in the Turkish company Envy Energy and Environmental Investments Inc..  Full Article

Assystem to acquire 51 percent of Turkish company Envy
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Assystem SA : To acquire 51 percent of Turkish company Envy Further company coverage: [ASY.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 39 20;)).  Full Article

Assystem gives FY 2016 guidance and FY 2015 dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Assystem SA:Proposes FY dividend of 0.80 per share.Sees 2016 over 3.5 pct organic growth at constant exchange rates.Sees 2016 further increase in EBITA margin.Sees 2016 free cash flow representing more than 4 pct of revenue.  Full Article

Assystem acquires Plast Concept
Wednesday, 18 Nov 2015 

Assystem SA:Announces the acquisition of Plast Concept.This agreement will in due course lead to acquisition of 100 pct of Plast Concept's capital in two steps.Agreement involves assystem's immediate acquisition of 40% of Plast Concept's capital.Expects 2015 sales of nearly 150 million euros in automotive sector, showing strong growth compared to 2014.  Full Article

Assystem SA News

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Sept 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

» More ASY.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials