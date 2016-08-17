ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ATS Q1 earnings per share C$0.13

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc : Q1 revenue C$265.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$242.7 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.13 . ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 fiscal 2017 order bookings were $239 million, an 8% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2016 . Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17 . Expects order backlog of $610 million at end of Q1 2017 to mitigate impact of volatile order on revenues in short term. .In Q2 of fiscal 2017, expects order backlog conversion to be in higher end of 35% to 40% range.

ATS posts Q4 earnings C$0.02/share from continuing operations

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc : ATS reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.14 from continuing operations . Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 from continuing operations . Period end order backlog was $652 million , 3% higher than at March 31, 2015 . Q4 revenue C$246.8 million versus C$289.4 million . Q4 revenue C$246.8 million . Q4 fiscal 2016 order bookings were $390 million, a 23% increase from Q4 of fiscal 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations were 2 cents basic .Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16, revenue view C$252.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc announce management change

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc:CEO to leave role next year.Says Anthony Caputo, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, will be leaving the company in February, 2017.Ats will initiate a thorough search and selection process for a successor.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc announces normal course issuer bid

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc:Announces normal course issuer bid.Under normal course issuer bid will buy for cancellation up to a maximum of 4.6 mln shares, representing about 5% of 92.5 mln shares.