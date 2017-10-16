Altice NV (ATCA.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Altice Nv ::* Existing share repurchase programme announced on August 28, 2017 is suspended.* New programme to repurchase shares also in closed periods will commence today and will continue until November 2, 2017.* As part of its buyback programme, Altice intends to purchase Altice common shares A and Altice common shares B on Euronext Amsterdam for an aggregate market value equivalent to up to €1 billion (taking into account the shares already purchased under the existing share repurchase programme).* Altice will use the common shares A and common shares B repurchased in connection with this programme respectively to meet obligations arising from share option plans and to reduce its share capital..

Altice announces a squeeze-out of SFR group shares

Oct 10(Reuters) - ALTICE NV ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY SQUEEZE-OUT OF SFR GROUP SHARES NOT HELD BY ALTICE GROUP AT OUTCOME OF BUYOUT OFFER.SFR GROUP SHARES HAVE THEREFORE BEEN DELISTED FROM EURONEXT PARIS.SQUEEZE-OUT HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED AT PRICE OF THE BUYOUT OFFER, I.E. CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 34.50 PER SFR GROUP SHARE, NET OF ALL COSTS.

Altice in exploratory discussions with Prisa concerning possible offer for Media Capital

June 25 (Reuters) - Altice Nv ::Altice NV in exploratory discussions with Prisa concerning a possible formal offer for Media Capital.Altice NV says confirms that it has entered into exploratory discussions with Prisa regarding potential acquisition of prisa's stake in Media Capital SGPS.

Altice now owns 84 pct of SFR Group shares and 90.31 pct of votings rights-AMF

Altice NV : Altice now owns 84 percent of SFR Group shares and 90.31 percent of its votings rights, according to French markets regulator AMF Further company coverage: [ATCA.AS] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Altice completes refinancing of its existing SFR credit pool debt

Altice NV : Altice announces successful refinancing of existing debt of its SFR credit pool, pricing 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) equivalent of term loans .Transaction will improve SFR's debt maturity profile (from 7.3 to 7.6 years, pro forma as of september 2016) and reduce weighted average cost of debt (from 5.3 pct to 5.2 pct).

Altice increases its stake in SFR Group

Altice NV : Increases its stake in SFR Group . Agrees to acquire an aggregate number of 23.1 million SFR group shares in private off-market transactions .Following settlement of these transactions, Altice to hold directly and indirectly 82.94% of capital and 82.93% of voting rights of SFR Group.

Altice says will focus on integrating its businesses and not on M&A

Altice : Says it has also taken control of network maintenance provider Parilis ERT group. . Altice says has created Altice Channels Factory and Altice Studios to develop TV channels and films for the group. . Altice says will invest about 200 million euros ($223.14 million) to take control of Parilis and Intelcia. .Altice says it is focusing on integrating its businesses and not on mergers and acquisition..

Altice USA and Patrick Dolan enter into ownership agreement for NMG

Altice NV : Patrick Dolan and Altice USA enter into agreement for Newsday Media Group (NMG) . Altice retains a 25 percent interest in company . Dolan, president of news 12 networks, also becomes president and majority owner of Newsday Media Group .An entity led by Dolan has acquired 75 percent of Newsday Media Group.

Dexter Goei appointed chairman and CEO of Altice USA, stepped down as CEO of Altice NV

Altice NV : Dexter Goei appointed with immediate effect as chairman and chief executive officer of Altice USA, stepped down as CEO of Altice NV . Goei will also replace Patrick Drahi as president of Altice N.V. .Michel Combes is appointed with immediate effect as chief executive officer of Altice N.V..

Altice and LEIA announce strategic partnership

Altice NV :Altice and LEIA announce strategic partnership to bring 3D holographic smartphone to consumer.