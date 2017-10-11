Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro.Says ‍value of transaction is estimated at C$250 million​.Says‍ repurchase to be paid using available cash,revolving credit facilities, proceeds from future sale of non-strategic assets​.Says‍ transaction was approved by members of Couche-Tard's board of directors​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard.Says co's unit to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard for proceeds of about $650 million .Says Metro Holdings has agreed to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard at a price per share of $57.17​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds will be used to finance previously announced business combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc (Jean Coutu).Says Metro Holdings entered deal with Couche-Tard for repurchase for cancellation 4.4 million class B multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17per share​.Says ‍co's unit to sell to Caisse De Dépôt Et Placements Du Québec 11.4 million class A multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17​/share.Says following sales, repurchase, Metro Holdings to have about 3.9% of issued, outstanding class A multiple voting shares in capital of Couche-Tard​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds to be used to finance combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu, reduce Metro's committed bank facilities​.

June 27 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland.Closing of both CST Brands & Parkland Fuel Corp transactions are expected to occur on June 28, 2017.

Alimentation Couche-tard Inc : Q1 earnings per share $0.57 . Q1 revenue $8.4 billion . Q1 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items . Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 2.4% in U.S., 4.9% in Europe and 0.9% in Canada . Tard Inc - on track when it comes to delivering on more than $125 million in cost synergies for the pantry . Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $8.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Tard - during Q1, transferred 50 sites from dansk fuel to danish unit,converted those 50 sites to co-operated model . Tard Inc - expect that transfer and conversion of remaining 77 sites will be completed by end of Q3 of fiscal year 2017 .Qtrly revenue $8.42 billion versus $8.98 billion.

Alimentation Couche-tard Inc : Couche-Tard buys 53 sites in Louisiana . Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price for this acquisition . Tard Inc - acquisition will be financed from Couche-Tard's available cash and existing credit facilities . Says transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 of Couche-Tard's fiscal year 2017 .Tard - following the deal , all of stores would be rebranded and operated under Circle K brand by Co's U.S. Division of Gulf Coast Region.

Cst Brands Inc :Upon termination of deal under some circumstances, will be required to pay a termination fee of $133 million to Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc: Says will continue to look at tuck in acquisitions - Conference call . Expects annual pre-tax cost synergies of $150m-$200m be realized 24-36 months after closing . Expects EPS accretion to reach 40-50 cents during third year following the acquisition . "we do not intend to issue equity in connection with this transaction" . By the end of 2nd year post acquisition we expects more than $1.2 billion in free cash flow Further company coverage: [ATDb.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CrossAmerica Partners: CrossAmerica Partners LP: owner of CrossAmerica Partners LP's general partner, CST Brands Inc, enters into merger agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. .Couche-Tard will, through its buy of CST, acquire CST's interest in CrossAmerica and associated incentive distribution rights.

CST Brands Inc : Announces merger agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc in a $4.4 billion cash merger transaction . CST Brands, Inc. announces merger agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in a $4.4 billion cash merger transaction . Deal for $48.53 per share in cash . Couche-Tard expects to finance transaction with available cash, its existing credit facilities and a new term loan . Upon completion of transaction, Circle K will establish a new business unit in san antonio with attached shared services operations .Transaction is currently expected to close early calendar year 2017.

Alimentation Couche-Tard : Couche-Tard announces definitive merger agreement with CST Brands, Inc. . Couche-Tard Inc - Couche-Tard intends to use proceeds from sale to repay part of its credit facilities . Couche-Tard-Entered into deal with Parkland Fuel Corp to which it would sell certain Canadian assets of CST after merger for approximately US$ 750 million .Couche-Tard Inc - upon completion of deal, co would establish a new business unit in San Antonio with attached shared services operations.