Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)

Hessischer Rundfunk (ARD) selects Ateme/SatService to service its DVB-T2 premium TV and OTT offer

May 23 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::HESSISCHER RUNDFUNK (ARD) SELECTS ATEME/SATSERVICE TO SERVICE ITS DVB-T2 PREMIUM TV AND OTT OFFER.

Ateme H1 operating loss narrows to 1.6 million euros

Ateme SA : H1 net loss group share 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago .H1 operating loss 1.6 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago.

Novelsat and Ateme join forces

Ateme SA :On September 6, Novelsat and Ateme joined forces to offer top quality video solutions for satellite broadcasters.

Ateme wins deal from TV Novo Tempo

Ateme SA :TV Novo Tempo selects Ateme to power its terrestrial ISDB-T and contribution networks.

Ateme selected by Arkena for cloud transcoding service

Ateme SA :Arkena selected Ateme to work on its next-generation cloud transcoding service.

Ateme H1 revenue up 21,5 pct at 15.0 million

Ateme SA :H1 revenue 15.0 million euros ($16.61 million) versus 12.3 million euros year ago.

Ateme selected by Turner Esporte Interativo

Ateme SA :Turner Esporte Interativo selects Ateme to power its 4K-UHD contribution network.

Ateme supplies Kyrion encoders to Vietnam's FPT Telecom

Ateme SA :Providing its Kyrion encoders to drive 70 major content channels for FPT Telecom , one of Vietnam's top three telecommunications providers.

Ateme confirms faster growth in H2 2016

Ateme SA:Confirms faster growth in H2 2016.

Ateme extends its range support by integrating Technicolor's technology

Ateme SA:Extends its range support by integrating Technicolor's technology.