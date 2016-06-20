Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Athabasca Oil announces repayment of U.S.$221 mln term loan

Athabasca Oil Corp : Athabasca Oil Corporation announces a $129 million contingent bitumen royalty and repayment of U.S.$221 million term loan . Concurrently, company has repaid its U.S.$221 million first lien term loan .Has reduced its outstanding corporate debt by approximately $250 million or 30 pct.

Athabasca Oil resumes operations at Hangingstone

Athabasca Oil Corp : Athabasca oil corporation resumes operations at Hangingstone . Says there has been no damage to Athabasca's assets . Expects reservoir to re-pressurize to normal operating levels over next several weeks with no anticipated long-term impacts . Prior to shutdown, production volumes reached in excess of 9,000 bbl/d .Resumed operations at Hangingstone following a shutdown on May 5th due to wildfires in fort McMurray region.

Alberta Premier sees some oil production restarting in days

: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says oil industry and province agree oil sands operations will only restart as soon as it is safe to do so . Alberta Premier says expects many companies will be able to restart operations in coming days and weeks ahead . Alberta Premier says delivery of goods by road through Fort McMurray to oil sands sites resumed on Tuesday . Suncor CEO Steve Williams says to the north of Fort McMurray industry will be able to resume operations in a quicker way . Suncor CEO says industry will support efforts around Fort McMurray hospital, pipelines, electrical distribution centre . Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers CEO Tim McMillan says timelines for restarts will range from days to weeks, potentially beyond that for some projects . Alberta Premier says need to secure safety, logistics, electrical power, pipeline access to oil sands sites . Alberta Premier says majority of Alberta oil sands production has stopped, if that continues for months will have measurable impact to GDP . Suncor CEO says no significant damage to oil pipelines found . Suncor CEO says enough camps in place in oil sands region to house workers to restart production . Suncor CEO says some oil sands facilities will restart 24 to 48 hours, others will be a week or two . Suncor CEO says most difficult plants to restart will be those in the south that fire got closest to . Alberta Premier says Nexen has not yet had a chance to assess Long Lake facility.

Athabasca Oil Corp Q1 loss per share $0.16

Athabasca Oil Corp : Athabasca oil corporation reports 2016 first quarter results and director appointment . Reports 2016 Q1 results and director appointment . Q1 loss per share $0.16 . Q1 2016 corporate production averaged 13,348 boe/d, an increase of 15% over Q4 2015 and 127% year over year . Board has appointed Bob Rooney as an independent director . Paul Haggis and Peter Sametz will not be seeking re-election for board positions at next annual meeting . Board has appointed Bob Rooney as an independent director . Q1 petroleum and natural gas volumes 13,348 boe/d versus 5,877 boe/d .At this time, there is no damage to facility, field pipelines or well sites at hangingstone.

Athabasca Oil Corp announces C$475 million light oil joint venture with Murphy Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp:Announces C$475 million light oil joint venture with Murphy Oil.Agreement with Murphy Oil Co unit to Murphy Oil Corp to form strategic joint venture to develop duvernay,montney in kaybob area.Deal for C$475 million net (C$800 million gross) consideration.Unit will pay approximately C$250 million in cash to Athabasca at closing.Says Athabasca will retain operatorship of the regional midstream infrastructure in the near term.Additional consideration of C$225 million will be in form of capital carry in duvernay.Murphy will fund 75% of athabasca's share of development capital up to a maximum five year period.Under deal,says co is selling a 70% working interest in production, acreage and infrastructure within the greater kaybob area.