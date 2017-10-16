Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ATOS SE ::‍ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES​.

Worldline acquires 100 pct of MRL PosNet in India

Oct 3 (Reuters) - WORLDLINE SA ::REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET.CLOSING EXPECTED BY THE END OF OCTOBER 2017.HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF MRL POSNET.

Atos forms global reseller alliance with Dell

Aug 22 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS FORMS GLOBAL RESELLER ALLIANCE WITH DELL WITH 8 TO 16 SOCKETS BULLION SERVERS.NEW RESELLER AGREEMENT IN WHICH DELL EMC WILL RESELL ATOS' HIGH-END 8 TO 16 SOCKETS X86 BULLION SERVERS.

Atos wins four-year contract with Safran

June 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ATOS WINS MAJOR CONTRACT TO ACCOMPANY SAFRAN << >> IN THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE.FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT RUNS TILL 2021 AND HAS OPTION OF A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION..ATOS SELECTED BY SAFRAN, AS ITS PARTNER TO OPTIMIZE DATACENTERS WORLDWIDE.

Atos announces €300 million bond issue

Atos : Atos : €300 million bond issue placed on the european private placement market .Bonds maturing in october 2023 (7 years) and with 1.444% fixed interest rate.

Atos opens new security operations center in Romania

Atos SE :Announces the opening of a new security operations center (SOC) in Romania.

Atos H1 net income group share up at 205 million euros

Atos : H1 revenue of 5.7‍​0 billion euros versus 4.94 billion euros ($5.42 billion) a year ago . H1 operating income of 444.4‍​ million euros versus 361.1 million euros a year ago . H1 net income group share of 205 million euros versus 123 million euros a year ago . Raises all 2016 objectives . Sees FY free cash flow above eur 550 million . Sees FY operating margin between 9.2 percent and 9.5 percent (versus 9.0 percent to 9.5 percent initially) .Sees FY organic growth of +1.5 percent to +2.0 percent (versus above +0.4 percent initially).

KAS Bank signs agreement with Atos for IT services management

KAS Bank NV : KAS Bank signs agreement with Atos for management of its IT services .Has signed a seven-year partnership with Atos for management of its it services.

Atos signs deal to provide digital support services to Subsea 7

Atos SE :Secures a five-year contract to provide a new digital services platform which will deliver efficiency improvements and cost reductions to Subsea 7, a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide.

Atos signs exclusive three-year agreement with Clickfox

Atos SE:Signs exclusive three-year agreement with Clickfox to further automate its data analytics service portfolio.