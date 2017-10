Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd: :APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER .‍MELT HAMMAN, CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ATTACQ AS INTERIM CEO FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNTIL A NEW CEO IS APPOINTED​.‍DISPENSATION HAD BEEN OBTAINED FROM JSE FOR MELT HAMMAN TO CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS CFO DURING THIS INTERIM PERIOD​.