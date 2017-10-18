Grupa Azoty SA (ATTP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grupa Azoty to buy 9.4 mln series D shares of PHD Polska for 94 mln zlotys‍​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::RESOLVES TO BUY 9.4 MILLION SERIES D SHARES OF PHD POLSKA SA FOR 94 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.

Grupa Azoty says chairman dismissed

Oct 10 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM ITS SHAREHOLDER, THE STATE TREASURY, ON DISMISSING CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD MAREK GRZELACZYK.

Poland's Azoty offers to buy stake in Croatia's Petrokemija

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty ::Polish chemical group Azoty said on Saturday it has placed an initial bid to buy shares in Croatia's fertiliser producer Petrokemija << >>..Azoty did not provide details on the size of the stake or the bid value. .Azoty said that Petrokemija's revenue in the first half of 2017 totalled 953 million kuna ($152.25 million). .Petrokemija has been undergoing restructuring and considered attracting a private investor, Azoty also said. .

Poland's Azoty says writedown to weigh on H1 results

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty ::Polish chemical group Azoty said on Friday that an asset value impairment at one of its subsidiaries will lower its operating profit by 14.7 million zlotys ($4.08 million) in the first half of 2017. .Azoty will publish a full financial report for the period on Aug. 24..

Grupa Azoty plans FY 2016 div. of 0.79 zloty/shr

May 25 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.79 ZLOTY PER SHARE, 78.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL.

Poland's Azoty plans 2016 capex of 1.6 bln zlotys

Grupa Azoty SA : Poland's biggest chemical group Grupa Azoty SA plans capital expenditure of 1.6 billion zlotys ($419.30 million) in 2016, the company said in a presentation released before its news conference. . In the first half of the year Azoty's capex amounted to 551 million zlotys. . Earlier on Wednesday Azoty reported lower than expected second-quarter net profit in the second quarter of 2016, down 65 percent at 44 million zlotys.[nL8N1B50LR] Further company coverage: [ATTP.WA] ($1 = 3.8159 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Shareholders at Poland's Azoty approve dividend at PLN 0.84/shr

Grupa Azoty SA : Shareholders at Poland's largest chemicals maker Grupa Azoty on Monday approved a dividend payout at 0.84 zlotys share, in line with the company's recommendation. . The payout ammounts to 83.3 million zlotys ($21.6 million). Further company coverage: [ATTP.WA] ($1 = 3.8602 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's Azoty says won't match 2015 profits

Grupa Azoty : Polish Grupa Azoty's profits will not grow in 2016 compared to last year, as fertiliser prices are expected to fall, the company's deputy chief executive told a news conference on Wednesday. . Grupa Azoty's 2015 net profit rose to 609 million zlotys ($156.7 million) from 231 million zlotys a year earlier, mainly thanks to lower prices of gas it uses for production. Further company coverage: [ATTP.WA] ($1 = 3.8861 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski) ((wiktor.szary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Grupa Azoty SA management board proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.84 zloty per share

Grupa Azoty SA:Its management board proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.84 zloty per share or 83,324,206.56 Polish zlotys in total.

Grupa Azoty SA appoints Mariusz Bober new CEO

Grupa Azoty SA:Its supervisory board dismissed Pawel Jarczewski from post of company’s chairman of the management board (CEO).supervisory board dismissed Krzysztof Jalosinski, Marek Kaplucha and Marian Rybak as vice chairmen of the management board.appoints Mariusz Bober new CEO.