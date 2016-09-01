Edition:
United Kingdom

Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

464.30INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs466.80
Open
Rs467.95
Day's High
Rs471.00
Day's Low
Rs462.50
Volume
17,742
Avg. Vol
56,276
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atul Auto August total sales up 0.23 pct
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Atul Auto Ltd : August total sales of 3915 vehicles, up 0.23 percent .  Full Article

Atul Auto March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Atul Auto Ltd : March-quarter net profit 108.5 million rupees versus 86.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share .  Full Article

Atul Auto Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Atul Auto says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co

* Says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co by 3.670 percent to 1.471 percent on Oct 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

