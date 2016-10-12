Edition:
Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO)

ATZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.39CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.21 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
$11.60
Open
$11.66
Day's High
$11.66
Day's Low
$11.35
Volume
158,269
Avg. Vol
179,665
52-wk High
$19.19
52-wk Low
$11.29

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aritzia reports q2 fiscal 2017 financial results
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Aritzia Inc : Aritzia reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results . Aritzia inc qtrly comparable sales growth was 16.9%, on top of a 20.8% comparable sales growth in q2 last year . Qtrly net revenue increased by 30.1% to $157.9 million .Qtrly net loss of $67.3 million, as compared to net income of $4.7 million in q2 last year.  Full Article

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher with oil prices

Oct 10 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose, supported by Saudi Arabian export cuts in November.

