Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)
34.92EUR
3:16pm BST
€-0.08 (-0.23%)
€35.00
€35.00
€35.07
€34.60
11,604
8,939
€36.17
€22.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aubay Q3 consolidated revenue up by 6.6 percent
Oct 18 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA
Aubay FY operating income rises to 30.0 million euros
Aubay SA
Aubay Q2 revenue up at 83.5 million euros
Aubay SA
Aubay confirms 2016 objectives
Aubay SA:On track to achieving the 2016 objectives set on the publication of its annual results.A 2016 yearly revenues of 317 million euro.A 2016 current operating margin of 9.1 percent. Full Article
Aubay gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend
Aubay SA:Sees 6 pct organic growth in 2016.Sees 317 million euro revenue in 2016 including Cast Info acquisition.2016 objective of current operating margin of 9.1 pct.To propose dividend of 0.3 euro per share. Full Article
Aubay gives 2016 revenue guidance above analysts' estimates
Aubay SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 317 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 313.95 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Aubay Q3 consolidated revenue up by 6.6 percent
* EXPECTS FY ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)