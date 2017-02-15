Auryn Resources Inc (AUG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Auryn Resources Inc :Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada.

Auryn Resources Inc : Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn .Says approximately 98.2 pct of votes cast by Homestake shareholders were voted in favour of arrangement.

Alturas Minerals : Auryn resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas . Under terms of agreement Auryn has exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire 80% or 100% of Sombrero concessions .Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas', copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions in Southern Peru.

Auryn Resources Inc : Auryn and Homestake sign definitive agreement for the previously announced acquisition . Debt conversion agreements with certain creditors of homestake .Debt conversion agreements where co will issue to creditors common shares of auryn at an issue price of $2.30 per auryn common share.