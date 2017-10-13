Aviva PLC (AV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aviva agrees to sell 49 percent stake in Taiwan jv

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :Has agreed to sell its entire 49 percent shareholding in its joint venture in Taiwan, First Aviva Life to joint venture partner First Financial Holding co. Ltd​.Says ‍transaction has a negligible impact on Aviva's IFRS net assets, solvency II capital position and IFRS operating profit.Aviva said the business is not central to the group's strategy to focus on markets where it can achieve scale and profitability or have a distinct competitive advantage ​.

Aviva to offer $390 mln share buyback

May 25 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :Aviva plc (aviva) announces that it will commence a share buy-back of aviva's ordinary shares for up to a maximum consideration of £300 million ($389.61 million)..Shares acquired by morgan stanley under agreement will be simultaneously on-sold to aviva.

UK's FCA fines Aviva companies for client money and assets failings

UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA): FCA fines Aviva Pension Trustees UK Limited and Aviva Wrap UK Limited 8.2 mln stg for client money and assets failings . Aviva breached FCA's Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) rules and requirements between Jan 1, 2013 and Sept 2, 2015 . During period Aviva failed to put in place appropriate controls over third party administrators . Also found deficiencies with Aviva's internal reconciliation process which resulted in under- and over-segregation of client money . During period from Feb 10, 2014 to Feb 9, 2015 under-segregation peaked at 74.4 mln stg Link to full text: (http://bit.ly/2dJeGUP) Further company coverage: [AV.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Aviva bullish on cash generation after H1, shares rise

Aviva Plc : CEO Mark Wilson says expects more cash generation next year, could go outside the top of flagged range. . CEO says bulk annuity demand had fallen ahead of EU referendum vote; firm expects demand to pick up in H2. . Aviva Investors' Euan Munro says UK commercial property prices have not fallen as much as some market adjustments suggested. .Aviva shares up 5.7 percent in early deals after H1 results..

Aviva CEO Wilson says 'expect a few' percentage points off solvency ratio on market volatility

Aviva Plc : Ceo mark wilson says 'expect a few' percentage points to be knocked off solvency ratio due to market volatility post-brexit vote Further company coverage: [AV.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Aviva CEO Wilson says insurer benefits from weaker sterling

Aviva Plc : Ceo mark wilson says insurer benefits from weaker sterling . Aviva ceo wilson says wants to see what happens in markets before considering giving cash back to shareholders . Will consider "bolt-on" m&a if it strengthens core businesses . Not considering more large-scale acquisitions, expect to increase asset management business as share of group Further company coverage: [AV.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Aviva aims to increase dividend pay-out ratio to 50 pct in 2017

Aviva Plc : Aviva plc capital markets day . Group chief executive officer, mark wilson, will set out a number of objectives. . These include: . Ifrs operating profit: mid-single digit growth in medium term . cash: £7bn cumulative business unit remittances over period 2016-18 . Aviva's fundamentals are sound. . Although it is too early to quantify precise impact of brexit, we are confident we can continue to grow . dividend: payout ratio of 50% of operating earnings per share in 2017 .A sustainable and growing dividend is paramount and we plan to increase payout ratio to 50% in 2017.

Aviva says Brexit will have no operational impact, capital position robust

Aviva Plc : Aviva plc notes recent market volatility following outcome of uk referendum on eu membership. . Aviva's capital position is resilient to market stress, and company estimates that as of close of markets on friday 24th june 2016, its solvency ii coverage ratio remained close to top of its working range of 150% - 180%. . At aviva's 2015 preliminary results, published in march 2016, aviva reported a solvency ii ratio of 180% and a surplus of £9.7 billion. Aviva has one of strongest and most resilient balance sheets in uk insurance sector .Aviva will continue to monitor technical implications of vote to leave, which will only be resolved after several years of negotiating a new relationship between uk and eu..