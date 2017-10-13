Aviva PLC (AV.L)
503.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
503.00
--
--
--
--
9,114,379
570.50
411.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aviva agrees to sell 49 percent stake in Taiwan jv
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc
Aviva to offer $390 mln share buyback
May 25 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc
UK's FCA fines Aviva companies for client money and assets failings
UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA): FCA fines Aviva Pension Trustees UK Limited and Aviva Wrap UK Limited 8.2 mln stg for client money and assets failings . Aviva breached FCA's Client Assets Sourcebook (CASS) rules and requirements between Jan 1, 2013 and Sept 2, 2015 . During period Aviva failed to put in place appropriate controls over third party administrators . Also found deficiencies with Aviva's internal reconciliation process which resulted in under- and over-segregation of client money . During period from Feb 10, 2014 to Feb 9, 2015 under-segregation peaked at 74.4 mln stg Link to full text: (http://bit.ly/2dJeGUP) Further company coverage: [AV.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Aviva bullish on cash generation after H1, shares rise
Aviva Plc
Aviva CEO Wilson says 'expect a few' percentage points off solvency ratio on market volatility
Aviva Plc
Aviva CEO Wilson says insurer benefits from weaker sterling
Aviva Plc
Aviva aims to increase dividend pay-out ratio to 50 pct in 2017
Aviva Plc
Aviva says Brexit will have no operational impact, capital position robust
Aviva Plc
UK insurers review premiums on high-rises after Grenfell fire
LONDON, Oct 23 Insurers are considering raising premiums for tall buildings in Britain with flammable cladding panels and no sprinklers or even excluding related risks following the Grenfell fire in London earlier this year.
