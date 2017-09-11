Edition:
Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)

AVIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,552.00ZAc
2:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

-37.00 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
9,589.00
Open
9,612.00
Day's High
9,615.00
Day's Low
9,507.00
Volume
416,740
Avg. Vol
709,847
52-wk High
10,481.00
52-wk Low
8,400.00

AVI posts FY HEPS 507,7 cents
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - AVI LTD :REVENUE UP 8,2% TO R13,18 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.FINAL DIVIDEND OF 243 CENTS PER SHARE, TOTAL NORMAL DIVIDEND UP 9,5% TO 405 CENTS PER SHARE.HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 9,4% TO 507,7 CENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS LIKELY TO REMAIN DIFFICULT IN YEAR AHEAD.  Full Article

AVI sees FY HEPS up 10-11 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

AVI Ltd : Group revenue for the year ended June 30 rose by 8 pct and both gross profit and operating profit margins were higher than in prior year .Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended June 30 2016 are expected to increase by between 10 pct and 11 pct over prior year.  Full Article

