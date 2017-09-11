Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - AVI LTD :REVENUE UP 8,2% TO R13,18 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.FINAL DIVIDEND OF 243 CENTS PER SHARE, TOTAL NORMAL DIVIDEND UP 9,5% TO 405 CENTS PER SHARE.HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 9,4% TO 507,7 CENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS LIKELY TO REMAIN DIFFICULT IN YEAR AHEAD.

AVI Ltd : Group revenue for the year ended June 30 rose by 8 pct and both gross profit and operating profit margins were higher than in prior year .Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended June 30 2016 are expected to increase by between 10 pct and 11 pct over prior year.