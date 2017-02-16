Edition:
United Kingdom

Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)

AVMD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1,338.25EUR
3:19pm BST
Change (% chg)

€5.80 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
€1,332.45
Open
€1,335.00
Day's High
€1,343.30
Day's Low
€1,333.20
Volume
1,526
Avg. Vol
5,719
52-wk High
€1,414.85
52-wk Low
€926.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Infrastructure says Dassault Reliance Aerospace been incorporated
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd : Says Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) incorporated . Says Eric Trappier to be chairman and Anil Ambani co-chairman of DRAL . Says joint venture company to be held 51% by Reliance and 49% by Dassault Aviation . Says DRAL to lead execution of Rs 30,000 crore offsets for 36 aircraft program . Says DRAL will be a key player in the execution of offset obligations . Will also focus on promoting research and development projects under the IDDM program . Says construction work for the greenfield facility will start in may 2017, and production by end-2017 . DRAL to execute programs in phases, with phase I resulting in generation of more than 700 direct jobs and 2,800 indirect jobs. .Says DRAL has finalized the infrastructure requirements at dhirubhai aerospace park at Mihan, Nagpur.  Full Article

Dassault Aviation wins contract from the French Air Force
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Dassault Aviation SA :Dassault Aviation will renovate the mirage 2000D aircraft of the French Air Force.  Full Article

Dassault Aviation acquired 5.5 pct of its share capital for 477 mln euros
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Dassault Aviation : Airbus sales 0.83 million shares of Dassault( 9.0% of co's share capital) at a price of 950 euros per share, issuance of bonds exchangeable into Dassault shares .Acquired 502,282 of its own shares (5.5% of its share capital) at a price of 950 euros per share, i.e. for a total amount of 477 million euros.  Full Article

Airbus says completes sale of Dassault Aviation shares
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Airbus Group : Airbus Group completes sale of Dassault Aviation shares and successfully issues exchangeable bond . 1.33 million Dassault Aviation shares sold, around 62 pct to institutional investors and 38 pct to Dassault Aviation . Simultaneous issue of a 1,077.9 million euro zero coupon bond due 2021 exchangeable into Dassault Aviation shares at a premium of 37.5% above the sale price of the shares . Total gross proceeds of 2,379 million euro from the combined transactions . Sale price determined in the bookbuilt offering to institutional investors was 950 euro per share, with settlement expected to occur on or around 14 June 2016. Further company coverage: [AIR.PA] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

Orders limited below mid point on issue price and premium risk missing - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

: Orders limited below mid point on issue price and premium risk missing; deal books to close in 15 mins at 8.45pm UK time - bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

On the equity, orders below 950 risk missing, books will close at 8pm UKT - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

: On the equity, orders below 950 risk missing, books will close at 8pm UKT - bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

On exchangeable bond, books covered at mid-point, pricing, timing to follow- Bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

: On the exchangeable bond, books are covered at the mid-point, pricing and timing to follow in due course- Bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

Dassault Aviation to buy back own shares from Airbus Group
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Dassault Aviation : Intention to buy back own shares from Airbus Group . Dassault Aviation announces wishing to buy back 502,282 of its own shares from Airbus Group .Price of shares sold to Dassault Aviation would be at lower of private placement price offered by Airbus Group to institutional investors and 980 euros ($1,108.97) per share.  Full Article

Books covered for equity portion of Airbus' sale of Dassault Aviation shares - bookrunner
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Bookrunner : On equity price guidance of eur 920 to eur 950 for sale of Airbus stake in Dassault - bookrunner . On equity indications of interest in excess of the deal size from a pre-sounding exercise for sale of Airbus stake in Dassault - bookrunner . On exchangeable bond indications of interest in excess of the deal size from a pre-sounding exercise for sale of Airbus stake in Dassault - bookrunner . On exchangeable bond indications of interest in excess of the deal size from a pre-sounding exercise for sale of Airbus stake in Dassault - bookrunner . Books covered on the equity for sale of Airbus stake in Dassault. Pricing guidance to come. Books will close at short notice tonight - bookrunner (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Airbus group to sell its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Airbus Group : To sell approximately 0.83 million Dassault Aviation shares through accelerated bookbuilt offering . 502,282 shares concurrent buyback by Dassault Aviation . To issue simultaneously an approximately 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) zero coupon bond due 2021 exchangeable into dassault aviation shares at a premium of 35 pct - 40 pct . Upon completion of accelerated bookbuilt offering and in case of exchange in full of bonds, Airbus Group will have fully disposed of its Dassault Aviation stake .With this transaction, Airbus Group plans to fully dispose of its 23.6 percent stake in Dassault Aviation while retaining upside exposure on shares underlying bonds.  Full Article

