Claranova SA (AVQ.PA)

Claranova FY adjusted EBITDA loss narrows to 5.0 million euros

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA SA :FY RESTATED REVENUE EUR 130.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 99.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY RESTATED RECURRING OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY RESTATED NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Avanquest FY current operating loss widens to 16.1 mln euros

Avanquest SA : FY current operating loss (published) 16.1 million euros ($18.0 million) versus loss of 11.4 million euros year ago . FY net loss (published) 28.6 million euros versus profit of 1.5 million euros year ago .Sets target of profitability growth with positive adjusted EBITDA in 2017.

Avanquest FY revenue up 26 pct to 117.4 million euros

Avanquest SA : FY revenue 117.4 million euros ($131.03 million) versus 93.1 million euros year ago, up 26 percent .Says group operating income to remain a heavy loss for fiscal year 2015-2016.

Avanquest receives additional 900,000 euros for stake in ProcessFlows Ltd

Avanquest SA :Has received an additional 900,000 euros ($1.03 million) for the sale of its stake in ProcessFlows Ltd.

Avanquest signs contract with Carrefour

Avanquest SA : Signs contract with Carrefour in the field of the internet of things concerning technology "myDevices" . Practical application of the agreement will be announced in the coming weeks Further company coverage: [AVQ.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Avanquest H1 revenue rises to 71.6 million euros

Avanquest SA : H1 revenue 71.6 million euros ($79.83 million) versus 48.3 million euros year ago .Implements share repurchase programme, under which it could repurchase a maximum of 3.65 pct of its capital for a total of 1.37 million euros.

Avanquest sells software publishing activity in England to Maximum Games group

Avanquest Software SA:Sells software publishing activity in England to Maximum Games group.Amount of sale is 4.3 million euros.