AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)

Aveva, Schneider see same compelling industrial logic, better trading environment

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc :SAME COMPELLING INDUSTRIAL LOGIC AS BEFORE, TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR BOTH BUSINESSES MORE STABLE- CHAIRMAN.WILL BE APPOINTING A NEW CEO- CHAIRMAN.NOW A MUCH SIMPLER TRANSACTION TO DELIVER - CEO.SCHNEIDER- WE BELIEVE THE BEST WAY IS TO KEEP THE NATURE OF A LISTED COMPANY AND TO BECOME STRATEGIC INVESTORS - SCHNEIDER CHAIRMAN.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - :Aveva set to unveil 3 billion stg Schneider merger; deal structured as reverse takeover that will see Schneider take majority stake in combined co -source.Aveva shareholders will receive more than 800 pence share in cash. Combined entity will have an enterprise value of more than 3 billion pounds- source.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - :AVEVA will this week unveil 3 billion pounds-plus merger with software arm of France's Schneider Electric- Sky News, citing sources.

Aveva Group says FY revenue rose 7.1 pct to 215.8 mln pounds

May 23 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc ::FY adjusted pretax profit rose 7.4 percent to 55 million pounds.FY revenue rose 7.1 percent to 215.8 million pounds .Total dividend 40 pence per share.Final dividend 27 pence per share.2017 revenue of 215.8 million pounds versus. 201.5 million pounds in 2016.2017 profit before tax of 46.9 million pounds versus. 29.4 million pounds in 2016.

: Aveva shares open 17 pct down after co terminates talks with Schneider Electric SE Further company coverage: [SCHN.PA][AVV.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Official List: Restoration .FCA restores Aveva Group Plc to official list effective from 15/06/2016 7:30 am following release of an announcement.

Aveva Group Plc : Termination of discussions with Schneider Electric SE .Aveva has applied to UKLA for suspension of its shares to be lifted.

FCA :Temporarily suspends shares in aveva group plc from official list effective from 13/06/2016 2:00 pm at request of company pending an announcement.

Aveva Group reports 18 percent drop in full-year pretax

Aveva Group Plc : Results in line with 19 april 2016 trading update: revenue of £201.5 million (2015 - £208.7 million) and adjusted pbt of £51.2 million (2015 - £62.1 million) . We recognise challenges in our markets, board is confident that we can achieve our targets in current financial year and over medium term . Final dividend up 20 percent to 30 penceper share . Fy adjusted pretax profit 51.2 million stg versus 62.1 million stg year ago .Fy revenue fell 3 percent to 201.5 million stg.

AVEVA Group plc announces termination of talks with Schneider Electric

AVEVA Group plc:Says that following a period of due diligence the Boards of AVEVA and Schneider Electric have been unable to reach agreement and discussions have been terminated by mutual consent.Says the previously announced terms of the transaction were non-binding and as a result no break fees are payable by either party.