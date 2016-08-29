Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)
825.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
1.00 (+0.12%)
824.00
829.00
829.00
822.00
1,183,071
1,619,453
955.00
820.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vukile announces conclusion of a deal with Synergy, Arrowhead
Vukile Property ETF
Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira
Arrowhead Properties Ltd
Arrowhead Properties six-month core property portfolio grows 8.5 pct
Arrowhead Properties Ltd
BRIEF-Arrowhead properties says FY dividend forecast on track
* HY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) of 959.3 million rand versus. 743.7 million rand