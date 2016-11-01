AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Phoenix Group Holdings : Completion of the AXA business acquisition .Announces completion of acquisition of AXA Wealth's pensions and protection businesses.

Vienna Insurance Group Acquires Axa Company In Romania :.

France's Axa will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund

French insurer Axa Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin says: insurer, which is also a shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi , will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund . "We don't intend to pay into the Atlante (II) fund, just as we did not pay into Atlante I, for the obvious reason that we are shareholders of the bank (Monte dei Paschi) and have participated very extensively in the clean up of the bank." . he does not have any details of Monte dei Paschi's planned 5 billion euro capital hike so far BMPS.MI]

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) :Has decided, not to refer following Phoenix Group Holding merger with AXA Sunlife and Embassy business to a Phase 2 investigation.

Central Bank of Ireland fines AXA over consumer protection code

Axa Sa : The Central Bank of Ireland says has imposed a fine of €675,000 on AXA Insurance Limited in respect of Minimum Competency standards and Consumer Protection Code breaches . The breaches have been accepted by the Firm as part of the Settlement Agreement between the Central Bank and the Firm entered into on 26 July 2016.

AXA Mansard Insurance reports HY group pre-tax profit of 2.44 bln naira

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc : HY ended June 30, 2016 group profit before tax of 2.44 billion naira versus 1.17 billion naira year ago . HY group net premium income of 5.48 billion naira versus 4.77 billion naira year ago

Vienna Insurance to buy Axa's life and non-life companies in Serbia

: Vienna Insurance says is buying Axa companies in Serbia, purchase will increase market share to around 11.5 percent in Serbia . Vienna Insurance says acquisition is subject to approval by the local authorities

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):UK's CMA says it is investigating the completed acquisition by Phoenix Group Holdings of Sunlife and Embassy businesses (currently owned by AXA UK Plc).

Recent floods to cost French insurers 1 bln euro - group

French insurance association: confirms initial estimate on insured damages cost from recent floods at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion)

Axa's head of Latam and Mediterranean region Granier leaves company

Axa Sa says :head of Latin America and Mediterranean region Jean-Laurent Granier will leave company by June 30.