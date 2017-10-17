Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 36 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 112.35 billion rupees versus 111.59 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter provisions 31.40 billion rupees versus 36.23 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross NPA 5.90 percent versus 5.03 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter domestic NIM 3.71 percent.Sept quarter global NIM 3.45 percent.Says contribution of watch list to slippages has decreased in recent quarters‍​.Says slippages are predominantly from the ‘bb and below’ pool.Says Q2 watchlist outstanding at 60.52 billion rupees‍​.

India's Axis Bank exec: expect provision coverage ratio to be between 60-65 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan says::Expect provision coverage ratio between 60-65 percent.Continue to expect normalisation of credit costs in second half of 2017/18.Provided 38 billion rupees so far for bankruptcy accounts versus 70 billion rupees exposure.Trading income contributed to the fall in operating profit.

India's Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 36 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 112.35 billion rupees versus 111.59 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter provisions 31.40 billion rupees versus 36.23 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross NPA 5.90 percent versus 5.03 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter gross NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter domestic NIM 3.71 percent.Sept quarter global NIM 3.45 percent.Says contribution of watch list to slippages has decreased in recent quarters‍​.Says slippages are predominantly from the ‘bb and below’ pool.

Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps

April 26 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd ::Exec says "worst is behind us".Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18.Exec says sold 18 billion rupees worth loans to asset reconstruction co in Q4.Exec says "sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps".Exec says have "very limited" exposure to telecom sector.Exec says "expects FY18 loan growth to be 5 percentage point higher than banking sector credit growth".

Axis Bank March-qtr profit down about 43 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 12.25 billion rupees .Says recommended dividend of INR 5 per share.March quarter interest earned 111.68 billion rupees versus 108.99 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 25.81 billion rupees versus 11.68 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 5.04 percent versus 5.22 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 2.11 percent versus 2.18 percent previous quarter.Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 9.51 billion rupees.As on 31st march 2017, fund based outstanding on the bank’s watch list reduced 15% over the previous quarter and stood at 94.36 billion rupees.Watch list has reduced to 2.2% of customer assets in march 2017, from 2.8% of customer assets in december 2016 and 6.2% as on 31st March 2016.Says qtrly provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 65% from 64% QOQ.On a cumulative basis for the year ended 31st march 2017, 84% of corporate slippages originated from the watch list.March quarter NIM 3.83 percent.During quarter, reduction in watch list primarily represents slippages to NPAs worth INR 35.66 billion, which comprises 83% of total corporate credit slippages..March quarter net profit last year was 21.54 billion rupees.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release off the NSE.

India's Axis Bank sees FY17 credit costs at roughly double of previous guidance

Axis Bank Ltd : Axis Bank Ltd exec says bad loans rose as some watch list accounts slipped into NPLs . Axis Bank Ltd exec says "operating environment continues to remain challenged" . Axis Bank Ltd exec says higher proportion of watchlist may turn NPL than previously guided . Axis Bank Ltd exec says sees credit costs for the full year at roughly around 305 BPS recorded in H1 Further company coverage: [AXBK.NS] (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)) Keywords: AXIS BANK RESULTS (URGENT).

Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 83 pct

Axis Bank Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 3.19 billion rupees . Axis bank ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 16.61 billion rupees . Sept quarter interest earned 111.59 billion rupees versus 99.60 billion rupees year ago . Sept quarter provisions 36.23 billion rupees versus 7.07 billion rupees year ago . Sept quarter gross NPA 4.17 percent versus 2.54 percent previous quarter . Sept quarter net NPA 2.02 percent versus 1.08 percent previous quarter . Under basel iii, total car & tier i car stood at 15.20% and 12.03% respectively. . Says watch list loans as on september 30, 2016 reduced by 32% quarter on quarter and stood at 137.89 billion rupees . Says watch list has reduced to 3.5% of customer assets in September 2016, from 5.4% in june 2016 . Sept quarter NIM 3.64 percent .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release at the National Stock Exchange.

India's Axis Bank June-qtr profit down about 21 pct

Axis Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 15.56 billion rupees versus net profit of 19.78 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 2.54 percent versus 1.67 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter interest earned 111.14 billion rupees versus 99.36 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter net NPA 1.08 percent versus 0.70 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter provisions 21.17 billion rupees versus 11.22 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 19.98 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net interest margin 3.79 percent . Says watch list loans as on June 30, 2016 reduced 10% quarter on quarter and stood at INR 202.95 billion . Says most of the slippages on corporate lending in Q1 were from the watch list .

Axis Bank seeks members' nod for raising up to 350 bln rupees

Axis Bank Ltd : Seeks members' nod for raising funds of up to 350 billion rupees .

HDFC says talks to takeover Max Life could continue for 2 months

: HDFC exec says does not foresee need for open offer in Max Life takeover . HDFC exec says Max Life takeover will give opportunity for automatic listing of HDFC Life . HDFC exec says talks to takeover Max Life could continue for 2 months . HDFC exec says expects to complete whole process of taking over Max Life in 12 months . HDFC Life exec says aim is to retain top management on both sides after Max Life takeover ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).