Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Axway Software H1 revenue up at 144.7 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Axway Software SA : Strong revenue growth, up 7.1 pct and improvement of the operational margin in the first half of 2016 . H1 net profit of 11.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million) a year ago . H1 profit on operating activities 16.3 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago .H1 revenue of 144.7 million euros versus 135.1 million euros a year ago.  Full Article

Sopra Steria Group buys 8.62% stake in Axway from Société Générale
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Sopra Steria Group SA :Acquires the 8.62% stake (1,793,625 shares) in Axway sold by Société Générale in a transaction worth 38.6 million euros or 21.5 euros per share.  Full Article

Axway Software partners with Navitas
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Axway Software SA:Partners with Navitas to pursue the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical industry.  Full Article

Axway Software to propose FY dividend of 0.40​ euro per share
Wednesday, 24 Feb 2016 

Axway Software SA:To propose FY dividend of 0.40​ euro per share.  Full Article

Axway Software SA announces the acquisition of Appcelerator
Monday, 18 Jan 2016 

Axway Software SA:Says all-cash acquisition of Appcelerator Inc., a US company helping organizations build their mobile business with a leading mobile engagement platform to drive impressive mobile app experiences.Appcelerator Platform is purpose-built for digital business, handling over 2 billion cloud API calls per month and powering mobile apps running on over 350 million devices.  Full Article

Axway Software SA News

BRIEF-Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

