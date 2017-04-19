Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)
5.09CAD
8:59pm BST
$0.06 (+1.19%)
$5.03
$5.05
$5.17
$5.04
23,944
37,110
$6.13
$4.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alterra Power acquires 320 MW Boswell Springs wind project
April 19 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power Corp FY revenue was $60.8 million
Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power announces upsizing of previously announced financings
Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power announces inaugural dividend plan and share consolidation
Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 2 percent to $13.8 mln
Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power to buy 20 MW solar portfolio
Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power signs agreement with two Icelandic investment funds to extend bond maturity
Alterra Power Corp : Agreement with two icelandic investment funds to extend by one year maturity of bond with about $55 million; now payable on july 16, 2017 .Maturity and interest rate are adjusted from 3.5% to 5.0% for one-year extension period. Full Article
Alterra Power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project
Alterra Power Corp
Alterra Power qtrly revenue $14.9 million, down 9 pct
Alterra Power Corp
BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project
* Alterra Power Corp - alterra acquired Jawbone project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick