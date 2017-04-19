Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alterra Power acquires 320 MW Boswell Springs wind project

April 19 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp ::Alterra Power acquires 320 MW Boswell Springs wind project.Expects Boswell Springs wind project to achieve commercial operations in 2020.Acquired Boswell Springs wind project from Intermountain Wind, along with certain of its partners and affiliates.

Alterra Power Corp FY revenue was $60.8 million

Alterra Power Corp : revenue was $60.8 million for year, up 5% from comparative year predominantly due to foreign exchange movements . sees fy 2017 and 2018 adjusted EBITDA $49.2 million and $56.6 million respectively .Sees total 2017 revenue $90.659 million; sees total 2018 revenue $100.719 million.

Alterra Power announces upsizing of previously announced financings

Alterra Power Corp : Alterra Power announces upsizing of previously announced financings . Co to upsize its previously announced bought deal financing to offering of 5.8 million common shares in capital of Alterra at $6.00 per share .Will also conduct an upsized non-brokered private placement of 4.7 million common shares in capital of Alterra for $6.00 per share.

Alterra Power announces inaugural dividend plan and share consolidation

Alterra Power Corp : Alterra Power announces inaugural dividend plan and share consolidation . Consolidation of common shares on basis of 1 (new) post-consolidation common share for each 10 (old) pre-consolidation common shares .Upon completion of consolidation annual dividend will be adjusted to $0.05 per common share.

Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 2 percent to $13.8 mln

Alterra Power Corp : Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 .Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent to $13.8 million.

Alterra Power to buy 20 MW solar portfolio

Alterra Power Corp : Alterra Power agrees to acquire 20 MW solar portfolio . Both projects are contracted under long-term, investment-grade power purchase agreements .Reached deal with Inovateus Solar Llc to buy 80 pct ownership interest in two-project 20 mw(dc) portfolio of solar farms.

Alterra Power signs agreement with two Icelandic investment funds to extend bond maturity

Alterra Power Corp : Agreement with two icelandic investment funds to extend by one year maturity of bond with about $55 million; now payable on july 16, 2017 .Maturity and interest rate are adjusted from 3.5% to 5.0% for one-year extension period.

Alterra Power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project

Alterra Power Corp : Acquisition of flat top wind project, a 200 mw wind farm under development in comanche county and mills county, texas . Concurrently with closing, alterra placed a us$1.6 million security deposit with local transmission provider . Alterra forecasts this project to be completed and in service by end of 2017 .Alterra power acquires 200 mw flat top wind development project.

Alterra Power qtrly revenue $14.9 million, down 9 pct

Alterra Power Corp : Qtrly revenue was $14.9 million, down 9% from comparative quarter . Jimmie Creek project is expected to generate first power in June 2016 . Qtrly net loss of $2.0 million versus $16.3 million loss .Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and annual general meeting.