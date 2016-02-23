Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

Arizona Mining Inc:Says non-brokered private placement for a total of 6.7 million units at a price of $0.42 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.Each whole common share purchase warrant is convertible into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months from closing.Proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate an aggressive drill campaign to expand the Taylor Deposit including the 300 acres of newly acquired patented mining claims and targets on the unpatented mining claims and for general working capital purposes.Closing of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval.