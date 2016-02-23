Edition:
United Kingdom

Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

AZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.25CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
$3.32
Open
$3.30
Day's High
$3.30
Day's Low
$3.18
Volume
744,834
Avg. Vol
572,223
52-wk High
$3.68
52-wk Low
$1.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arizona Mining Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Arizona Mining Inc:Says non-brokered private placement for a total of 6.7 million units at a price of $0.42 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.Each whole common share purchase warrant is convertible into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months from closing.Proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate an aggressive drill campaign to expand the Taylor Deposit including the 300 acres of newly acquired patented mining claims and targets on the unpatented mining claims and for general working capital purposes.Closing of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval.  Full Article

AZ Mining Inc announces new President and CEO
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

AZ Mining Inc:Appoints james gowans as president & CEO; announces $2.7 million financing.Says gowans was formerly co-president of barrick gold corporation from July 2014 to August 2015.Says following gowans appointment, warke will become executive chairman of the company.Says new financing comprises a private placement of 2 million units at a price of $0.35 per unit.  Full Article

Arizona Mining Inc News

BRIEF-Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO

* Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with company as a consultant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

