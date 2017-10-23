AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)
5,140.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
5,140.00
--
--
--
--
2,554,173
5,585.07
3,996.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
US FDA approves new once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes
Oct 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC
AstraZeneca and Merck submit application for breast cancer drug in Japan
By plc:ASTRAZENECA AND MSD RAPIDLY ADVANCE LYNPARZA IN JAPAN WITH A SECOND REGULATORY SUBMISSION.JAPAN NDA IS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III OLYMPIAD TRIAL PUBLISHED IN NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE. Full Article
Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development
Oct 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc
Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc
Astrazeneca says US FDA accepts regulatory submission for Lynparza
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc
Astrazeneca says U.S. FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for imfinzi
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc
AstraZeneca says US FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for Imfinzi
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc
EU Medicines Agency provides recommendations for October 2017
Oct 13 (Reuters) - EU MEDICINES AGENCY::EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OCTOBER 2017.EU MEDICINES AGENCY - CHMP RECOMMENDED EXTENSIONS OF INDICATIONS FOR ALECENSA, BYDUREON, CUBICIN, FASLODEX, PEGASYS AND ZYTIGA. Full Article
Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Avara Pharmaceutical Services Inc::Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France.Avara Pharmaceutical Services says signed and closed on an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire Reims, France manufacturing and distribution facility. Full Article
AstraZeneca to present biologics data at European Respiratory Society congress
Sept 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc
BRIEF-US FDA approves new once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes
* US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes
