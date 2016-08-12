Bauer AG (B5AG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bauer H1 EBIT improves by 14.8 pct to 18.4 million euros

Bauer AG : Enters the second half of the year with large order backlog . H1 total group revenues fall by 3.0 percent to 757.0 million euros ($843.15 million); sales revenues increase by 1.2 percent to 649.8 million euros . H1 EBIT improves by 14.8 percent to 18.4 million euros (previous year: 16.0 million euros); earnings after tax according to plan at -7.9 million euros (previous year: -6.8 million euros) . Order backlog grows by 14.6 percent to 1,010.2 million euros .Order backlog in construction segment increased by another 4.4 percent compared to previous year and has reached 574.8 million euros, a very high level.

Bauer confirms FY forecast

Bauer AG : FY forecast confirmed .For FY company is expecting total group revenues of about 1.65 billion euros ($1.88 billion), earnings after tax of about 20 million euros to 25 million euros, and an EBIT of about 75 million euros.

Bauer Q1 revenue down 6.3 pct at 383.2 million euros

Bauer AG : Q1-end order backlog grows by 18.0 pct to 1.0 billion euros ($1.14 billion)(previous year: 848.2 million euros) . Confirms its full-year forecast from April 2016, predicting total group revenues of around 1.65 billion euros, earnings after tax of around 20 to 25 million euros, and EBIT of around 75 million euros . In construction segment, some larger projects were delayed in start-up phase . Q1 EBIT 4.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago .Q1 revenue fell 6.3 percent to 383.2 million euros.

BAUER says gives FY 2016 outlook

BAUER AG:Forecast for FY 2016: total group revenues of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.86 billion), earnings after tax of around 20 million to 25 million euros and EBIT around 75 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.56 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 75.4 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BAUER says to propose dividend

BAUER AG:To propose an unchanged dividend of 0.15 euros per share to annual general meeting​.

BAUER AG seals joint venture with Schlumberger

BAUER AG:Seals joint venture in oil and gas drilling business with Schlumberger.BAUER Maschinen GmbH, affiliated company of BAUER AG, finalized negotiations for joint venture with Schlumberger‍.Two drilling rigs that are already under manufacture will be delivered to Schlumberger at start of 2016​.Both companies anticipate that planned joint venture could soon achieve revenues of more than one hundred million euros​.

BAUER reaffirms FY 2015 outlook

BAUER AG:Forecast for FY 2015 reaffirmed.Forecast confirmed by company up to the year-end is predicting total Group revenues of around 1.6 billion euros and EBIT of around 75 million euros.Expected profit after tax of about 18 million to 23 million euros will, as planned, include non-operating profit, which offset the restructuring expenses.