Bauer AG (B5AG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bauer H1 EBIT improves by 14.8 pct to 18.4 million euros
Bauer AG
Bauer confirms FY forecast
Bauer AG
Bauer Q1 revenue down 6.3 pct at 383.2 million euros
Bauer AG
BAUER says gives FY 2016 outlook
BAUER AG:Forecast for FY 2016: total group revenues of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.86 billion), earnings after tax of around 20 million to 25 million euros and EBIT around 75 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.56 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 75.4 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BAUER says to propose dividend
BAUER AG:To propose an unchanged dividend of 0.15 euros per share to annual general meeting. Full Article
BAUER AG seals joint venture with Schlumberger
BAUER AG:Seals joint venture in oil and gas drilling business with Schlumberger.BAUER Maschinen GmbH, affiliated company of BAUER AG, finalized negotiations for joint venture with Schlumberger.Two drilling rigs that are already under manufacture will be delivered to Schlumberger at start of 2016.Both companies anticipate that planned joint venture could soon achieve revenues of more than one hundred million euros. Full Article
BAUER reaffirms FY 2015 outlook
BAUER AG:Forecast for FY 2015 reaffirmed.Forecast confirmed by company up to the year-end is predicting total Group revenues of around 1.6 billion euros and EBIT of around 75 million euros.Expected profit after tax of about 18 million to 23 million euros will, as planned, include non-operating profit, which offset the restructuring expenses. Full Article
