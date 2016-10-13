Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Babcock says awarded defense contract from General Dynamics Electric Boat

Babcock International Group Plc : Contract award . As been awarded a competitive contract from General Dynamics Electric Boat . Says contract for this batch of CMC components is expected to be worth around 80 mln stg .Towards end of 2016 and expected to complete in early 2020s, with further opportunities expected from future batches.

LMT says Sikorsky and Babcock sign 10-yr agreement for support for Babcock's S-92 helicopter fleet

Lockheed Martin Corp :Sikorsky and Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd today signed a 10-year agreement providing babcock's S-92 helicopter fleet with extended support for its aftermarket material needs.

Babcock post 8 pct rise in FY revenue, bright outlook

Babcock International Group Plc : Continuing track record of growth driven by strong operational performance - key markets remain positive . Over past year order book has been maintained at 20 billion pounds since reaching that level at end of last financial year . Mains confident in underlying performance of group and expects to achieve further good progress this year and beyond. . Total revenue for year was 4,842.1 million pounds ($7.07 billion), up 8 percent. . Visibility provided by strong order book and bidding pipeline . Full year underlying operating profit rose 4 percent to 539.7 million pounds . Recommends a 9 percent rise in final dividend per share for 2016 of 19.75 pence per share . Total dividend up 9 percent to 25.8 pence per share . Full year revenue rose 8 percent to 4.842 billion pounds . Profit before tax up 10 percent Further company coverage: [BAB.L] ($1 = 0.6845 pounds) (Reporting by UK bureau) ((elizabeth.oleary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Airbus says awarded 500 mln stg helicopter contract in UK

Airbus Group : Airbus helicopters in UK has been selected by Ascent as aircraft service provider for UK’s military flying training system . Contract worth 500 million stg over 17 years, will see Airbus helicopters deliver aircraft and support solution over the course of 18 months .Says ready to start training in April 2018.

Babcock says Ascent JV awarded contract to train UK military rotary wing pilots

Babcock International Group Plc : UK's Ministry of Defence has awarded a contract to deliver rotary wing element of UK Military Flying Training System to ascent flight training . Total revenue value of rotary wing contract to Babcock will be around £0.4 billion. . Contract includes delivery of Airbus H135 and H145 training aircraft, and installation of new infrastructure and ground-based equipment Further company coverage: [BAB.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).

Babcock says Ascent JV awarded contract to train UK military rotary wing pilots

Babcock International Group Plc : UK's Ministry of Defence has awarded a contract to deliver rotary wing element of UK Military Flying Training System to ascent flight training . Total revenue value of rotary wing contract to Babcock will be around £0.4 billion. . Contract includes delivery of Airbus H135 and H145 training aircraft, and installation of new infrastructure and ground-based equipment Further company coverage: [BAB.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).

Babcock International Group PLC announces CEO succession

Babcock International Group PLC:Says Peter Rogers will retire on 31 August 2016.Says Archie Bethel will succeed Peter as Chief Executive.