Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

164.15INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs163.90
Open
Rs165.00
Day's High
Rs165.90
Day's Low
Rs163.10
Volume
667,860
Avg. Vol
1,671,696
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Balrampur Chini Mills March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : March-quarter net profit 987.8 million rupees versus net profit of 758.2 million rupees year ago . India's Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says March-quarter net sales 7.71 billion rupees versus 6.58 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd News

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector​

* Says ‍approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

