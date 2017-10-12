Edition:
Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

459.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs24.10 (+5.54%)
Prev Close
Rs434.90
Open
Rs433.45
Day's High
Rs462.90
Day's Low
Rs432.00
Volume
230,769
Avg. Vol
114,664
52-wk High
Rs462.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year.Bajaj Corp Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 602.99 million rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.04 billion rupees versus 1.97 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp says June-quarter net profit up 10 pct
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : India's Bajaj Corp Ltd says June-quarter net profit 522 million rupees; net sales inr 2.04 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 566 million rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Corp seeks members' nod for share issue of up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue, allot shares of up to inr 10 billion via qip .  Full Article

Bajaj Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

Bajaj Corp Ltd:Recommended interim dividend on equity shares of the company for financial year 2015-16, at rate of 1150 pct. (i.e. 11.50 Indian rupees per share) on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

