Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD.TO)
BAD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
29.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.24 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
$29.40
Open
$29.57
Day's High
$29.63
Day's Low
$28.83
Volume
46,826
Avg. Vol
141,616
52-wk High
$36.22
52-wk Low
$21.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UPDATE 3-Short seller Cohodes hits Canada again with latest target -Exchange Income
NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.