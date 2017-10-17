Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS)
3,210.00INR
10:10am BST
Rs-7.65 (-0.24%)
Rs3,217.65
Rs3,210.55
Rs3,229.00
Rs3,195.25
120,832
278,677
Rs3,315.00
Rs2,510.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto August total sales down about 5.12 pct
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto July total sales falls marginally
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto June-qtr profit up about 2 pct
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto June total sales down about 4 pct
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto May total sales rises
Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr net profit up about 29 pct
Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto Ltd declares interim dividend
Bajaj Auto Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (i.e. 500 %), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016. Full Article
India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct
Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.