Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::‍AWARDED $260 MLN (C. £193 MLN) US COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SCHEME IN MIAMI​.‍CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN LATE 2017 AND IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN Q4 OF 2019​.

Balfour CEO says some new UK infrastructure orders delayed after Brexit

Balfour Beatty Plc CEO says there has been a delay in placing of new UK infrastructure orders after Brexit Further company coverage:.

Balfour Beatty restarts dividends, says no Brexit impact yet

Balfour Beatty Plc : Interim dividend 0.9 pence per share . H1 underlying pretax profit 7.0 mln stg versus -130 mln stg loss year ago . Order book 12.4 bln stg, up 7 pct at constant exchange rates (CER) 3 whilst maintaining disciplined bidding practices . H1 underlying revenue 4.02 Bln stg, down 6 pct at CER . 182 mln stg to be paid over 8 years (previous agreement: 376 mln stg) . Over following 24 months, I am confident we can reach industry-standard margins - CEO . Brexit and, given late cycle nature of construction industry it is too soon for clarity as to what, if any, direct impact decision will have . Ratio of interim to final dividend to be approximately 1:2 . Board anticipates a progressive dividend policy going forward . Delivered our second successive half of underlying profitability, on track to achieve our initial targets of 200 mln stg cash in: 100 mln stg cost out - CEO .Whilst sale of parsons brinckerhoff in late 2014 provided liquidity to balance sheet, cash situation for group remained a challenge.

Balfour Beatty awarded $697m U.S. caltrain contract

Balfour Beatty Plc : Balfour Beatty awarded $697m caltrain contract . Awarded $697 million (c.£524m) contract to electrify caltrain rail corridor . A workforce of over 300 will be employed at project peak which will include 50 apprentice opportunities . This is largest contract secured by Balfour Beatty in U.S. .Project is due to start this autumn with completion expected in spring 2020.

International Public Partnerships says acquires 10 Building Schools for Future interests

International Public Partnerships Ltd : Announce that it has agreed to acquire ten Building Schools for Future ("BSF") investments from Balfour Beatty . Transaction will transform INPP into a majority investor in BSF .Inpp will commit up to £72.6 million to transaction to acquire investment interests in a total of 14 uk schools.

Balfour Beatty says sells entire interest in infrastructure fund to Wafra

Balfour Beatty Plc : Balfour Beatty disposal from investments portfolio . Today announces it has exited in full from Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners Llp . Sale of fund interest to Wafra is for an initial cash consideration of $64.4 mln .Proceeds of transaction will be retained within Balfour Beatty Group..

Balfour Beatty says overall trading remains in line with expectations

Balfour Beatty Plc : Continues to make good progress on build to last transformation programme, . Overall trading remaining in line with expectations . Order book is expected to show some growth in first half due to good order intake in us, whilst uk construction order book is expected to be broadly stable . Overall trading remaining in line with expectations . Group order book is expected to show some growth in first half due to good order intake in us .Uk construction order book is expected to be broadly stable..

HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd acquires of 30% interest in M1-A1 Link Road (Lofthouse to Bramham) DBFO Road Project from Balfour Beatty plc

HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd:Says acquisition of a 30 pct. interest in the M1-A1 Link Road (Lofthouse to Bramham) DBFO Road Project from Balfour Beatty plc for £14.5 mln.

Balfour Beatty Plc awarded 104 million pounds road scheme

Balfour Beatty Plc:Says it has been awarded a £104 million road scheme by Norfolk County Council to complete works on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NNDR).Says new road will serve Broadland, Norfolk, and improve access to North Norfolk and Norwich International Airport, with better links to Great Yarmouth and the south of the region.Says it will also bring relief on congested and unsuitable roads around the north and east of Norwich and improve capacity for future growth in jobs and housing.