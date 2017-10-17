Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Terraform Power sees FY 2017 pro-forma revenue $575 mln to $595 mln - presentation slides

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc : :Terraform Power ‍​sees FY 2017 pro-forma revenue $575 million to $595 million - presentation slides.Terraform Power Inc - sees ‍2017 pro-forma cash available for distribution (CAFD) $105-125 million​.Terraform Power Inc - sees ‍2017 pro-forma net loss $185-205 million​.Terraform Power Inc - sees 2017 pro-forma ‍adj. EBITDA $430 - $450 million ​.

TerraForm Power announces merger and sponsorship transaction with Brookfield

Oct 6 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc :TerraForm power announces merger and sponsorship transaction with Brookfield to close on october 16, 2017.Stockholders approve merger and sponsorship transaction​.Declared a special dividend of $1.94 per share​.Deadline to elect form of consideration for Brookfield deal is thursday, october 12, 2017​.

Partners Value Investments reports 8.7 pct stake in Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc :Partners Value Investments Lp reports a 8.7 percent stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc as of Feb 17, 2017 - sec filing.

Brookfield Asset Management posts qrtly earnings $0.14/shr

Brookfield Asset Management Inc : Brookfield Asset Management Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.14 . Qtrly revenue $6.94 billion versus $5.54 billion .Declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per share.

Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Finance file for potential mixed shelf of upto $3.5 bln

Brookfield Asset Management Inc :Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Finance file for potential mixed shelf of upto $3.5 billion - SEC filing.

Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc : Approval for proposed NCIB to buy up to 10 percent of public float of each of outstanding class a preference shares listed on TSX . Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares .Period of normal course issuer bid will extend from August 17, 2016 to August 16, 2017.

Brookfield Asset Management posts Q2 FFO of $0.62/share

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.62 .Q2 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

State Bank of India and Brookfield Asset Management announce JV for distress investments

State Bank of India : SBI and Brookfield Asset Management announce joint venture for distress investments . SBI - Proposed JV will independently evaluate and invest in various stressed assets . SBI - Brookfield will commit approximately 70 billion rupees and SBI up to 5% of total investments into stressed assets . SBI - Proposed JV may, at a later stage, seek participation from other lenders in the identified assets .

Brookfield Asset Management reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power as of June 20 - SEC filing

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Inc reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power Inc as of June 20, 2016 - SEC filing . Brookfield asset management Inc also making efforts to acquire the shares of Terraform Power Inc beneficially owned by Sunedison Inc . Brookfield Asset Management says it has entered into swap agreements giving it economic exposure to the class A shares of Terraform Power Inc .Brookfield Asset Management says it has economic exposure, including exposure under swap agreements, of about 24.82 pct of Terraform Power Inc's class A shares.

Brookfield asset and China Three Gorges Corp mull bids for Duke Energy's Latin American power plants - Bloomberg

: Chinese government-owned State Power Investment Corp is also considering bid,sale could fetch more than $2 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources .Brookfield asset and China Three Gorges Corp said to mull bids for Duke Energy Corp's Latin American power plants- Bloomberg, citing sources.