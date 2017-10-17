Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO)
53.79CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.36 (-0.66%)
$54.15
$54.26
$54.43
$53.71
507,843
884,616
$54.43
$43.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Terraform Power sees FY 2017 pro-forma revenue $575 mln to $595 mln - presentation slides
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc
TerraForm Power announces merger and sponsorship transaction with Brookfield
Oct 6 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc
Partners Value Investments reports 8.7 pct stake in Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Brookfield Asset Management posts qrtly earnings $0.14/shr
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Finance file for potential mixed shelf of upto $3.5 bln
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Brookfield Asset Management posts Q2 FFO of $0.62/share
Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.62 .Q2 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
State Bank of India and Brookfield Asset Management announce JV for distress investments
State Bank of India
Brookfield Asset Management reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power as of June 20 - SEC filing
Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Inc reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power Inc as of June 20, 2016 - SEC filing . Brookfield asset management Inc also making efforts to acquire the shares of Terraform Power Inc beneficially owned by Sunedison Inc . Brookfield Asset Management says it has entered into swap agreements giving it economic exposure to the class A shares of Terraform Power Inc .Brookfield Asset Management says it has economic exposure, including exposure under swap agreements, of about 24.82 pct of Terraform Power Inc's class A shares. Full Article
Brookfield asset and China Three Gorges Corp mull bids for Duke Energy's Latin American power plants - Bloomberg
: Chinese government-owned State Power Investment Corp is also considering bid,sale could fetch more than $2 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources .Brookfield asset and China Three Gorges Corp said to mull bids for Duke Energy Corp's Latin American power plants- Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Exclusive: F2i seeks $3.5 billion in record fundraising by Italian fund
MILAN Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in talks with investors to raise at least 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in what would be the biggest ever fundraising by an Italian investment firm, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.