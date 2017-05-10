Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Barclays CEO says no need to shift jobs out of Britain on Brexit

May 10 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Chairman says can see time coming when we will have capital strength and earnings performance to raise dividend.Ceo staley says i made a mistake in becoming involved in an issue which i should have left to business to deal with.Barclays ceo says sees passporting into eu as 'wholly manageable challenge'.We do not currently see a need in our options to shift british jobs or significant operations elsewhere..If we require a build-up of capability in another european union jurisdiction as part of our plans then we can do so, and we will..We are on track for our exit from africa.Barclays' capital position has never been stronger..Determined to get dividend up to level shareholders deserve at earliest opportunity.

Barclays Bank - iPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI

Barclays Bank Plc [BARCR.UL] : SEBI regulations and circulars include requirements that cannot be complied with in context of etns . Currently considering steps to comply with SEBI decision by December 31, 2020 and will make a further announcement in due course . Barclays announces impact of Indian regulations on iPath MSCI India Index ETN . IPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI on offshore derivative instruments linked to Indian equity securities . SEBI has advised Barclays not to issue additional ETN and that positions being held in etn may only continue until December 31, 2020 .Steps being considered by Co may result in ETNs ceasing to be listed and publicly traded.

Barclays says to sell UK Trust business to ZEDRA

Barclays Plc : Signed an agreement to sell its UK Trust business to ZEDRA .Terms of sale are not disclosed. Sale is expected to have a minimal impact on Barclays' reported financials..

Mediobanca wraps up buy of Barclays Italian branches

Mediobanca says: has completed acquisition of Barclays retail business in Italy . deal envisages Barclays paying Mediobanca retail unit Chebanca! 240.5 million euros . deal sees CheBanca! doubling its size with funding over 20bn .in December last year Mediobanca said Barclays would pay 237 million euros. [nL8N13S0TR].

Barclays completes sale of risk analytics unit to Bloomberg

Barclays Plc : Sale of Risk Analytics & Index solutions business . Completed sale of Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. To bloomberg L.p. For approximately 615 mln stg .Pre-Tax gain recognised on completion of transaction is approximately 535 mln stg.

Ex-Barclays CEO Jenkins joins Currencies Direct

:Ex-CEO of Barclays, Anthony Jenkins, joins Currencies Direct as non-executive chairman..

FINRA says fines Barclays Capital Inc $1.3 mln

FINRA (The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority): Fines Barclays Capital Inc $1.3 million for extensive oats reporting violations and related supervisory failures . Also found that Barclays Capital's supervisory system was not reasonably designed to achieve compliance with its oats reporting obligations .In concluding the settlement, Barclays Capital neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of finra's findings.

Barclays underlying pretax profits fall as non-core run down accelerates

Barclays Plc : Group profit before tax of £2,063m . Profit before tax decreased 16% to £1,610m. Underlying profit before tax, which excludes impact of notable items decreased 25% to £1,610m . Additional provision of £400m relating to uk customer redress. . Rwas increased £11.1bn to £178.4bn primarily due to an increase in fair value of derivative exposures and appreciation of usd against gbp . Credit impairment charges increased 10% to £377m primarily driven by balance growth and appreciation of average usd and eur against gbp . Says non-core rwa guidance of around £20bn in 2017 remains unchanged . Restructuring of terms of education, social housing and local authority (eshla) loans with lender option borrower option (lobo) features . Markets income decreased 6% to £2,695m . Underlying profit before tax, which excludes impact of notable items decreased 10% to £2,289m . Providing additional guidance on costs for non-core in 2017 to be in a range of between £400-£500 million, significantly below expected 2016 level. . Says barclays is well positioned to weather any potential economic consequences of that brexit decision . Financial conduct authority (fca) has alleged that bplc and bbplc breached their disclosure obligations in connection with two advisory services . Fca has imposed a £50m fine . Core profit before tax increased 19% to £3,967m . Underlying cost: income ratio was 61% (h115: 59%) and underlying rote was 10.7% (h115: 12.4%).

Barclays Bank Plc files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed

Barclays Bank Plc :Barclays Bank Plc files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing.

SFO says four ex-Barclays employees sentenced to jail in Libor case

Serious Fraud Office (SFO): Convicted Libor manipulators sentenced . Four former Barclays Bank Plc employees have been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison following their convictions manipulating US dollar Libor . Is seeking a retrial of two co-defendants Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan Michael Reich For full story, click on: [nL8N19T3NS] Further company coverage: [BARC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).