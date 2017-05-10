Barclays PLC (BARC.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Barclays CEO says no need to shift jobs out of Britain on Brexit
May 10 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc
Barclays Bank - iPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI
Barclays Bank Plc [BARCR.UL] : SEBI regulations and circulars include requirements that cannot be complied with in context of etns . Currently considering steps to comply with SEBI decision by December 31, 2020 and will make a further announcement in due course . Barclays announces impact of Indian regulations on iPath MSCI India Index ETN . IPath MSCI India Index ETN to be subject to regulations issued by SEBI on offshore derivative instruments linked to Indian equity securities . SEBI has advised Barclays not to issue additional ETN and that positions being held in etn may only continue until December 31, 2020 .Steps being considered by Co may result in ETNs ceasing to be listed and publicly traded. Full Article
Barclays says to sell UK Trust business to ZEDRA
Barclays Plc
Mediobanca wraps up buy of Barclays Italian branches
Mediobanca says: has completed acquisition of Barclays retail business in Italy . deal envisages Barclays paying Mediobanca retail unit Chebanca! 240.5 million euros . deal sees CheBanca! doubling its size with funding over 20bn .in December last year Mediobanca said Barclays would pay 237 million euros. [nL8N13S0TR]. Full Article
Barclays completes sale of risk analytics unit to Bloomberg
Barclays Plc
Ex-Barclays CEO Jenkins joins Currencies Direct
:Ex-CEO of Barclays, Anthony Jenkins, joins Currencies Direct as non-executive chairman.. Full Article
FINRA says fines Barclays Capital Inc $1.3 mln
FINRA (The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority): Fines Barclays Capital Inc $1.3 million for extensive oats reporting violations and related supervisory failures . Also found that Barclays Capital's supervisory system was not reasonably designed to achieve compliance with its oats reporting obligations .In concluding the settlement, Barclays Capital neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of finra's findings. Full Article
Barclays underlying pretax profits fall as non-core run down accelerates
Barclays Plc
Barclays Bank Plc files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed
Barclays Bank Plc :Barclays Bank Plc files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing. Full Article
SFO says four ex-Barclays employees sentenced to jail in Libor case
Serious Fraud Office (SFO): Convicted Libor manipulators sentenced . Four former Barclays Bank Plc employees have been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison following their convictions manipulating US dollar Libor . Is seeking a retrial of two co-defendants Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan Michael Reich For full story, click on: [nL8N19T3NS] Further company coverage: [BARC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Hedge fund Red Kite sues Barclays for $850 million over copper trading losses
LONDON Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc , alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million (644.13 million pounds).
