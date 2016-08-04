Edition:
BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,684.80INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,688.00
Open
Rs1,706.55
Day's High
Rs1,721.95
Day's Low
Rs1,680.15
Volume
14,306
Avg. Vol
37,081
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

Latest Key Developments

BASF India June-qtr profit down about 87 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

BASF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 98.1 million rupees; total income from operations 15.13 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 781.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 14.71 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sonal Adhesives gets legal notices by BASF India, D. Jamnadas & Co
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Sonal Adhesives Ltd : Got legal notices against co by BASF India Ltd and D. Jamnadas & Co; co has given legal replies to the said notices .  Full Article

BASF India seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

BASF India Ltd : Seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong for sale/purchase of materials upto maximum annual value of 20 billion rupees .  Full Article

BASF India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

