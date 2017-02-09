Edition:
United Kingdom

Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

792.00INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs794.05
Open
Rs794.00
Day's High
Rs801.00
Day's Low
Rs783.25
Volume
276,069
Avg. Vol
829,927
52-wk High
Rs808.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bata India Dec qtr profit down about 16 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Bata India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 377.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 6.40 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 448.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.25 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bata India June-qtr profit down about 44 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Bata India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 505 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.54 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bata India recommends final dividend of 3.5 rupees per share
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Bata India Ltd : Says recommended a final dividend of INR 3.5 per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bata India Ltd News

BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year

» More BATA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials