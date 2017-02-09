Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bata India Dec qtr profit down about 16 pct

Bata India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 377.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 6.40 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 448.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.25 billion rupees.

Bata India June-qtr profit down about 44 pct

Bata India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 505 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.54 billion rupees .

Bata India recommends final dividend of 3.5 rupees per share

Bata India Ltd : Says recommended a final dividend of INR 3.5 per share .