Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,729.00INR
7:04am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-22.45 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs3,751.45
Open
Rs3,749.95
Day's High
Rs3,750.00
Day's Low
Rs3,720.00
Volume
3,236
Avg. Vol
12,131
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Bayer CropScience Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.31 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 8.34 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.73 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bayer CropScience seeks members' nod to appoint Ulrich Stefer as CFO
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Bayer CropScience Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Ulrich Stefer as Chief Financial Officer . Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer BioScience Private Limited .  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience appoints Pankaj Patel as chairman of board
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Bayer CropScience Ltd : Appointed Pankaj Patel as the chairman of the board with effect from July 05, 2016 .  Full Article

Bayer CropScience says Vijay Mallya resigns as chairman
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Bayer CropScience Ltd : Vijay Mallya resigns as the chairman of the board of Bayer Cropscience Limited w.e.f. June 30, 2016 .  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience March-qtr profit down about 62 pct
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Bayer CropScience Ltd : March-quarter net profit 165 million rupees versus net profit of 434 million rupees year ago . March-quarter net sales 5.01 billion rupees versus 5.41 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 17 per share .  Full Article

