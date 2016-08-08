Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)
3,729.00INR
7:04am BST
Rs-22.45 (-0.60%)
Rs3,751.45
Rs3,749.95
Rs3,750.00
Rs3,720.00
3,236
12,131
Rs5,070.00
Rs3,669.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Bayer CropScience Ltd
Bayer CropScience seeks members' nod to appoint Ulrich Stefer as CFO
Bayer CropScience Ltd
Bayer Cropscience appoints Pankaj Patel as chairman of board
Bayer CropScience Ltd
Bayer CropScience says Vijay Mallya resigns as chairman
Bayer CropScience Ltd
Bayer Cropscience March-qtr profit down about 62 pct
Bayer CropScience Ltd
UPDATE 3-Dow launches new GMO corn after landing China import approval
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)