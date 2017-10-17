Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)
117.20EUR
24 Oct 2017
€-0.05 (-0.04%)
€117.25
€117.35
€117.50
€116.50
244,509
1,860,122
€123.90
€86.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG
EU to decide "shortly" on Bayer request for Monsanto extension
Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Commission::to decide shortly on Bayer <<
Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer
Monsanto Co: Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer . Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger . Close of transaction expected by end of 2017 .About 99% of all votes cast, on November 7, 2016, record date for special meeting, were voted in favor of merger. Full Article
Monsanto shareowners approve Bayer deal
Monsanto Co
Bayer and Versant Ventures announce the launch of BlueRock Therapeutics
Bayer AG
Monsanto sets special shareholder meeting date to vote on merger proposal with Bayer
Monsanto Company
FDA concludes Xarelto clinical trial results not affected by Alere's INRatio
U.S. FDA: Analyses conclude that Xarelto clinical trial results were not affected by Alere's faulty monitoring device INRatio .FDA concludes blood thinner drug Xarelto is a safe and effective alternative to warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation. Full Article
Monsanto Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.44 on an as-reported basis
Monsanto Co
Bayer receives EU approval for new five-year contraceptive
Bayer AG
Bayer and DelSiTech partner to develop drug delivery technology for Ophthalmology
Bayer Ag
BRIEF-Basf says seeking to strengthen ag business further
* CEO says will look to strengthen agriculture business further after Bayer deal