Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)

BAYGn.DE on Xetra

117.20EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€117.25
Open
€117.35
Day's High
€117.50
Day's Low
€116.50
Volume
244,509
Avg. Vol
1,860,122
52-wk High
€123.90
52-wk Low
€86.03

Latest Key Developments

Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG :Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan​.Says ‍pivotal studies with BAY94-9027 showed that bleed protection was achieved with extended dosing intervals​.

EU to decide "shortly" on Bayer request for Monsanto extension
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Commission::to decide shortly on Bayer request for Monsanto anti-trust review deadline extension.

Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Monsanto Co: Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer . Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger . Close of transaction expected by end of 2017 .About 99% of all votes cast, on November 7, 2016, record date for special meeting, were voted in favor of merger.

Monsanto shareowners approve Bayer deal
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Monsanto Co : Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer . About 99 pct of all votes cast were voted in favor of merger . Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger .Close of transaction expected by end of 2017.  Full Article

Bayer and Versant Ventures announce the launch of BlueRock Therapeutics
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Bayer AG :Bayer and Versant Ventures join forces to launch stem cell therapy company BlueRock Therapeutics with $225 million series A financing.

Monsanto sets special shareholder meeting date to vote on merger proposal with Bayer
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Monsanto Company :Monsanto co - designated December 13, 2016 as date for a special meeting of shareowners to vote upon proposal to adopt merger agreement with Bayer.

FDA concludes Xarelto clinical trial results not affected by Alere's INRatio
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

U.S. FDA: Analyses conclude that Xarelto clinical trial results were not affected by Alere's faulty monitoring device INRatio .FDA concludes blood thinner drug Xarelto is a safe and effective alternative to warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Monsanto Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.44 on an as-reported basis
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Monsanto Co : Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To EPS Growth In FY17 . Initial Steps Underway To Close On Deal With Bayer To Unlock Value For Shareowners . Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To Eps Growth In Fy17 . Q4 Earnings Per Share View $-0.03, Revenue View $2.36 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Company Reiterated Confidence In Timelines To Close Deal With Bayer By End Of Calendar Year 2017 . In 2017, Company Expects Agricultural Productivity Segment To Deliver $900 Million To $1 Billion Of Gross Profit . In Soybeans, Greater Than 20 Percent Growth In Gross Profit, Coupled With Margin Improvement, Is Expected Year-Over-Year In Fiscal 2017 . Operating Expenses In 2017 Expected To More Than Offset Savings From Restructuring And Cost-Savings Plans . Sees FY 2017 Earnings Per Share $3.83 To $4.35 . Sees As-Reported FY17 EPS Guidance At $3.83 To $4.35 And Ongoing EPS Guidance At $4.50 To $4.90 . Qtrly Net Sales $2,562 Million Versus $2,355 Million Last Year . For Q4, Company Reported $0.44 Loss Per Share On An As-Reported Basis . For Q4, Company Reported $0.07 Earnings Per Share On An Ongoing Basis . Qtrly Ongoing EPS Results Were Better Than Fiscal Year 2015, Driven By $157 Million Gain From Formation Of Sorghum Joint Venture With Remington . FY2017 Earnings Per Share View $4.91, Revenue View $13.83 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bayer receives EU approval for new five-year contraceptive
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Bayer AG : Receives green light for new five-year contraceptive in EU

Bayer and DelSiTech partner to develop drug delivery technology for Ophthalmology
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Bayer Ag : Delsitech to receive number of undisclosed milestone payments triggered by successful completion of different stages of development . Bayer and delsitech partner to develop drug delivery technology for ophthalmology .Bayer will fund all development and commercialization costs of collaborative projects.

