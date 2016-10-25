Edition:
BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)

BBA.L on London Stock Exchange

308.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
308.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,692,001
52-wk High
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's CMA says investigating Menzies deal to buy BBA unit
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Considering whether acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc of Asig Holdings Limited, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation.  Full Article

BBA Aviation H1 revenue from cont ops up 15.7 pct to $1.02 bln
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Bba Aviation Plc : H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 15.7 percent to 1.021 billion usd . Says $128.9 million asig write-down resulting from reclassification as held for sal . Says h1 adjusted underlying eps up 6.4% . Says h1 continuing underlying group operating profit was $135.6 million (h1 2015: $84.2 million) . Says h1 underlying profit before tax increased to $105.5 million (h1 2015: $67.9 million). . Says remain confident in full year outlook and anticipate good further progress in 2016 . Says h1 underlying operating profit (continuing and discontinued) up 56% to $149.6 million . Says adjusted for h1 2015 one-off $5.2 million benefit of reclassification of our investment in hong kong business aviation centre .Says h1 underlying operating profit in flight support increased by 84% to $141.6 million.  Full Article

BBA Aviation says trading in line with expectations
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Bba Aviation Plc : Trading in-line with expectations . Revenue up 12 pct year-on-year for period from Jan 1 to March 31 . On a like-for-like basis (constant currency, adjusting for lower fuel prices and before acquisitions), revenue was down 6 pct . In flight support, total revenue growth adjusting for fuel prices was up 33 pct .Group has got off to a good start - CEO.  Full Article

No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14

LONDON, Sept 12 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.48 BBA Aviation 3.81 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.4 Derwent London 13.

