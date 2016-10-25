BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)
308.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
308.10
--
--
--
--
1,692,001
324.50
241.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA says investigating Menzies deal to buy BBA unit
UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Considering whether acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc of Asig Holdings Limited, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation. Full Article
BBA Aviation H1 revenue from cont ops up 15.7 pct to $1.02 bln
Bba Aviation Plc
BBA Aviation says trading in line with expectations
Bba Aviation Plc
No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14
LONDON, Sept 12 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.48 BBA Aviation 3.81 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.4 Derwent London 13.
- Should you buy Tuesday's 'hidden' heroes after their updates?
- BP plc or BBA Aviation plc: which one should you buy?
- 4 FTSE 250 Bargains! AA plc, Galliford Try plc, BBA Aviation plc and N Brown Group plc
- Will today's results thrust BBA Aviation plc, Hastings Group Hldg plc and Capital & Counties Properties plc 20% higher?
- 4 Hidden Dividend Stars! BBA Aviation plc, Interserve plc, Vitec Group plc & Moss Bros Group plc
- What Should We Expect From Admiral Group plc, BBA Aviation plc And Genel Energy PLC Results Tomorrow?