Banco del Bajio SA Institucion de Banca Multiple (BBAJIOO.MX)
BBAJIOO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
35.37MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$35.37
Open
$35.27
Day's High
$35.47
Day's Low
$35.27
Volume
2,008,521
Avg. Vol
1,664,074
52-wk High
$38.04
52-wk Low
$29.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mexico eyes record IPOs before election season slowdown: sources
MEXICO CITY As many as 10 companies could list on Mexico's stock exchange by the end of 2017, sources from the exchange said, potentially marking a record year ahead of slower expected activity in 2018 due to Mexico's elections.