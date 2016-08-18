Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banco Bradesco announces own capital interest payment for Sep. 2016

Banco Bradesco SA : Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 3 it would pay own capital interest for Sep. 2016 at gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real ($0.0049) per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preference share, corresponding to net value of 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preference share . Record date is Sep. 1 .Ex-dividend date is Sep. 2.

Banco Bradesco is sued in U.S. on behalf of ADS investors

Banco Bradesco S/A : Is sued in U.S. court on behalf of holders of its American depositary shares -- court filing . Lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of ads investors from April 2012 to May 2016 . Lawsuit accuses Banco Bradesco of concealing internal control weaknesses . Lawsuit accuses Banco Bradesco of concealing alleged involvement in bribery scheme, alleged efforts to evade tax fine.

Bradesco announces own capital interest payment for June 2016

Banco Bradesco SA : Announced on Tuesday that on July 1 it would pay own capital interest for June 2016 at gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real ($0.0049) per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to net value of 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share . Own capital interest record date is June 1 .Ex-interest date is June 2.

Banco Bradesco SA updates on capital increase, announces own capital interest payment for May 2016

Banco Bradesco SA:Says that central bank of Brazil has authorized share capital increase of 8.0 billion Brazilian reais, to 51.1 billion reais from 43.1 billion reais, with attribution to shareholders of premium, corresponding to 1 new share per 10 shares held.Says record date is April 15.Says as of April 18 shares will be traded without right of bonus.Says new shares will be attributed to shareholders on April 20 and available on April 22.Says that value, attributed to new shares, is 15.85 reais per share.Says that on June 1 it will pay own capital interest for May at gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to net 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share.Own capital interest record date is May 2.Ex-interest date is May 3.

Banco Bradesco SA announces own capital interest payment for April 2016

Banco Bradesco SA:Says on May 2 it will pay own capital interest for April at gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to net 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share.Record date is April 1.Ex-interest date is April 4.

Banco Bradesco SA plans 8.0 bln reais capital increase

Banco Bradesco SA:Says that at its extraordinary meeting it was decided to cancel the capital increase by private subscription approved on Dec. 17, 2015 in the amount of 3.0 billion Brazilian reais, through issue of 164.8 million new shares.It was also decided to launch a capital increase of 8.0 billion reais, to 51.10 billion reais, with premium equivalent to 1 new share for every 10 held prior to the offering.Capital increase is awaiting authorization from the central bank of Brazil.

Banco Bradesco SA announces own capital interest payment for Nov.

Banco Bradesco SA:Announces own capital interest payment for Nov. 2015, of 0.017 Brazilian real per ordinary share or 0.019 real per preferred share, to be paid on Dec. 1.Ex-right date is Nov. 4.Record date is Nov. 3.