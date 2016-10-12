Edition:
Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange

146.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
146.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,482,829
52-wk High
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tritax to buy Co-operative Group distribution facility for 56.5 mln stg
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Tritax Big Box Reit Plc : Acquisition of Co-operative group distribution facility at Oliver road, Thurrock for 56.5 million stg .Completion of purchase is conditional and is expected to occur on or around 20 October 2016.  Full Article

