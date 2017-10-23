Edition:
Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO)

BBU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

37.63CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$37.58
Open
$37.58
Day's High
$37.80
Day's Low
$37.49
Volume
122,381
Avg. Vol
62,600
52-wk High
$38.84
52-wk Low
$29.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Business Partners LP News

BRIEF-Brookfield Business announces $600 million equity offering

* Brookfield Business Partners LP - ‍agreed to issue 6.7 million limited partnership units at price of $30.00/unit for proceeds of approximately $200 million​

