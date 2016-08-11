Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bechtle AG confirms full-year outlook after higher Q2 sales, profit

Bechtle AG : Outlook for year confirmed . Ebit up 21 per cent . Revenue growth especially in system house segment Further company coverage: [BC8G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +496975651270;)).

Bechtle pretax profit up almost 20 pct in Q1

Bechtle Ag : Revenue up 13.2 per cent . EBT climbs almost 20 per cent to 26.9 mln euros . Headcount grows to 7,269 . Annual forecast confirmed Further company coverage: [BC8G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Bechtle AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, confirms FY 2016 outlook

Bechtle AG:Dividend increase to 1.40 euros per share for FY 2015.Still expects good performance, with significant revenue and earnings growth in 2016.

Bechtle comments on FY 2015 outlook

Bechtle AG:Anticipates that in FY 2015 as a whole, its revenue and earnings will significantly outperform prior year.FY 2014 reported revenue 2,580 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 2,819 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.