Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

67.99EUR
4:35pm BST
€-1.05 (-1.52%)
€69.04
€68.81
€68.98
€67.88
61,788
52,064
€69.68
€42.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bechtle AG confirms full-year outlook after higher Q2 sales, profit
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Bechtle AG : Outlook for year confirmed . Ebit up 21 per cent . Revenue growth especially in system house segment Further company coverage: [BC8G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +496975651270;)).  Full Article

Bechtle pretax profit up almost 20 pct in Q1
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Bechtle Ag : Revenue up 13.2 per cent . EBT climbs almost 20 per cent to 26.9 mln euros . Headcount grows to 7,269 . Annual forecast confirmed Further company coverage: [BC8G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Bechtle AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, confirms FY 2016 outlook
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Bechtle AG:Dividend increase to 1.40 euros per share for FY 2015.Still expects good performance, with significant revenue and earnings growth in 2016.  Full Article

Bechtle comments on FY 2015 outlook
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Bechtle AG:Anticipates that in FY 2015 as a whole, its revenue and earnings will significantly outperform prior year.FY 2014 reported revenue 2,580 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 2,819 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Bechtle AG News

BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces

* Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.

