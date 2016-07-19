BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BCA Marketplace buys UK automotive services group
Bca Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace revenue of 1.15 bln stg
BCA Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace PLC announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share
BCA Marketplace PLC:Announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share.Says interim dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to those shareholders on register at Dec. 11. Full Article
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions