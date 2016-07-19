Edition:
United Kingdom

BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

BCA.L on London Stock Exchange

200.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
200.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,493,700
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BCA Marketplace buys UK automotive services group
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Bca Marketplace Plc : Acquisition of Paragon Automotive Limited . Paragon has been acquired for an initial enterprise value of £105 million, with further earn-out payments of up to a maximum of £30 million .Further payment subject to achievement of financial and market targets over two financial years 2016/7 and 2017/8.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace revenue of 1.15 bln stg
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

BCA Marketplace Plc :Revenue of 1.15 bln stg 15 months ended April 3 2016, operating profit of 16.3 million stg, first year dividend of 6.0 pence per share.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace PLC announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

BCA Marketplace PLC:Announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share.Says interim dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to those shareholders on register at Dec. 11.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

BCA Marketplace PLC News

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

» More BCA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials