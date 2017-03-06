Cott Corp (BCB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cott Corp : Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes . Cott Corp - To offer $650 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a private offering .Cott-Proceeds from offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to repurchase any, all of outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020 of Cott Beverages.

Cott Corp : Q2 earnings per share $0.06 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Cott announces acquisition of S&D Coffee And Tea, reports second quarter 2016 results and declares dividend . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 .Q2 revenue $765 million versus i/b/e/s view $762.6 million.

Cott Corp: Cott prices offer of EUR 450 million of senior notes .Notes will mature on July 1, 2024 and interest on notes will accrue and be payable semi-annually.

Cott Corp : Cott corp says its unit intends to offer eur 450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 . Cott corp says intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to finance a portion of purchase price payable with respect to eden acquisition .Cott announces intention to offer eur450 million of senior notes.

Cott Corp : Deal for approximately EUR 470 million . Acquisition expected to be accretive to adjusted free cash flows in first full year and provide cash on cash IRR above its cost of equity . Acquisition is expected to be accretive to free cash flow in second full year . Intends to finance transaction through combination of incremental borrowings under ABL facility and new debt issuance of unsecured notes .Cott announces plans to expand its home and office bottled water delivery and office coffee services platform through the acquisition of eden springs in europe.

Cott Corporation:Declared a dividend of $0.06 per share on common shares.payable in cash on March 24, 2016 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 9, 2016.

Cott Corp:Says closed its previously announced acquisition of Aquaterra.Acquisition price about C$62 mln.Acquisition was funded using cash on hand as well as borrowings under Cott's asset based lending facility.

Cott Corp:Announced that its DS Services Business Unit has closed on the acquisition of the home and office bottled water delivery business of Big Rock Springs.