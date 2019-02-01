Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI.SN)

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 28 Stocks in Brazil fell on Monday as shares of Vale plummeted, wiping out nearly $14 billion of the company's market value, in the wake of a dam burst at one of its mines in Brazil that killed at least 60 people and left about 300 missing. A soft U.S. dollar did little to help developing world currencies as investors gauged market volatility ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and U.S-China trade talks this week. Brazil's Bovespa i